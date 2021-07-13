The worst of COVID-19 seems to be behind us for now, and as a doctor who has been at the forefront of this pandemic and helping my community of Nogales, I know we have new issues we are dealing with. Over 80 percent of adults have had at least one vaccine shot, and new cases are at levels that we haven’t seen this low since the pandemic hit the first few regions in March 2020.
Despite our forward progress, the systemic divisions COVID-19 laid bare haven’t gone anywhere. You’ve heard all these stats before: America is the wealthiest country in the world but one of the few without paid family leave, threatening years of progress for women in the labor force. Without real action on climate change, extreme weather will continue to have a disparate impact on poor communities, rural areas and communities of color. And even though the United States has the best internet in the world at the best value, 19 million Americans still don’t have access to broadband – either because the infrastructure doesn’t exist for communities to connect to, or because they can’t afford it.
America’s internet helped power the country through the pandemic as we shifted to remote everything – work, healthcare, religious ceremonies and even social engagements. But millions of Americans who were not connected to broadband struggled to keep jobs or find jobs to replace the ones they lost, educate their kids when schools shut down, or deal with routine medical issues as many of us physicians shifted to telemedicine services to provide to expand access.
The problem is only going to get worse as more and more of our lives shift online – unless we fix it quickly.
In order to close the digital divide and bring everyone online as fast as possible, Congress should prioritize expanding existing broadband infrastructure to communities without any access and allow investment in all available technologies to do it – fiber, 5G wireless and cable. Broadband connectivity is a particular problem in rural communities like Nogales where I live. Many communities like mine lack access to broadband infrastructure. That’s because it’s costly to build new infrastructure in truly remote areas and so despite nearly $2 trillion in private investment from internet service providers over the last 25 years, too many rural communities still lack access.
In short, building in rural areas is costly and takes time. That’s why we need to prioritize utilizing limited federal dollars to target unconnected communities with all available technologies.
The other initiative we can take that will close the digital divide quickly is for Congress to fund a permanent broadband benefit to help low-income families afford service. This is something that groups as varied as the National Urban League, the Grange and the League of United Latin American Citizens have been lobbying for.
Even though most internet service providers voluntarily offer entry-level plans to qualifying households for $10-20 per month, 34 percent of low-income families had trouble paying for their broadband during the pandemic.
We know a broadband benefit would bring folks online quickly because it’s happening right now. The December 2020 COVID relief bill included a provision to help qualifying households pay for broadband service and already nearly 3 million people have claimed the benefit. The problem is that this benefit will expire, leaving folks without broadband again. Much like the federal government funds school lunches and helps provide affordable housing and health coverage to low-income folks, the government has a role to play in ensuring broadband – another essential service – is available to every American, and thus make real progress closing the digital divide.
Our country needs to seize this opportunity coming out of a crisis to rebuild equitably and to meet the challenges of the coming decades. But if we’re going to do it, the millions of Americans without access to broadband need us to build back better right now – not in 20 years.