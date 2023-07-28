I moved to Santa Cruz County in 1999 when I took a job with the federal government in Nogales. Since 2001, I have lived in Rio Rico, where I have chosen to marry, and raise children and grandchildren. I have contributed to our community over the last 24 years as a youth cycling coach, participant in river cleanups and trail maintenance/development.
Despite my involvement in the community, both publicly and privately, I was not aware of the plans in Rio Rico proposed by Andy Jackson until just a few weeks ago. It is concerning to me how little has been done to inform the community about this proposed rezoning of 3,550 acres, which could greatly affect us and future generations. While the county may have met their legal obligations to inform the community by publishing a notice in the NI, where was the transparency? Where was the public outreach? The Spanish language translation?
I was shocked to hear that the County Planning and Zoning Commission had referred part of his proposal to the board of supervisors. This land is not only historic, but a current conservation easement exists on it. It is concerning that the good and smart people representing the county would agree to something that will only benefit a few to the detriment of so many and the health of the land itself.
The players involved have shown who they are. It will not be possible to preserve the health of these lands, watershed and the community for years to come, if the county approves Jackson’s rezoning request and South32’s plans for toxic manganese processing. If the board of supervisors grant Jackson’s rezoning, they would be violating the county’s comprehensive plan, which calls for the protection of these resources.
All county employees and volunteers should be working for the residents’ interests and the health of this community. I urge them to reflect on what will be their legacy and the legacy of this place, our home. This place is aptly called Rio Rico or “Rich River”. The name recognizes the value of this place where the Santa Cruz River and Sonoita Creek converge. This is a chance to move forward with careful and considerate plans for our community. Will we throw it away forever for fast bucks and shallow promises? Will we allow this proposed rezoning to irreparably change our way of life and the overall health of our community?