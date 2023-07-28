I moved to Santa Cruz County in 1999 when I took a job with the federal government in Nogales. Since 2001, I have lived in Rio Rico, where I have chosen to marry, and raise children and grandchildren. I have contributed to our community over the last 24 years as a youth cycling coach, participant in river cleanups and trail maintenance/development.

Despite my involvement in the community, both publicly and privately, I was not aware of the plans in Rio Rico proposed by Andy Jackson until just a few weeks ago. It is concerning to me how little has been done to inform the community about this proposed rezoning of 3,550 acres, which could greatly affect us and future generations. While the county may have met their legal obligations to inform the community by publishing a notice in the NI, where was the transparency? Where was the public outreach? The Spanish language translation?



