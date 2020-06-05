The guest opinion by District 3 County Supervisor Bruce Bracker, “Government officials are going the extra mile,” was ironically published on May 29, the same day a headline on the Nogales International’s website read: “Santa Cruz County now has highest positive COVID-19 test rate in Arizona.”
In his guest opinion, Bracker commends the contact tracing program implemented by the County Health Services Department. He brags how county supervisors have been on conference calls twice a week with the Governor’s Office to ensure local input is taken into consideration. The supervisors have been in touch with and received updates from our federal representatives, including partaking in video and phone conferences held by our senators, he continues.
He ends the piece by lauding these senators and members of Congress for making the pandemic and its effect on Arizonans “a true priority.” While these officials may have made Arizona a priority, it’s clear that our county officials did not.
How could Santa Cruz County be a true priority without an adequate supply of tests and, as of the date of publication of Bracker’s op-ed, the fourth-lowest testing rate of Arizona’s 15 counties? On March 20, the NI published the story “‘I wish we could test everyone,’ MCHC chief medical officer says,” in which Dr. Eladio Pereira sounded the alarm that there was a scarcity of tests. We’ve known this from day one.
How could Santa Cruz County be a true priority when we have the highest positive test rate in the state of Arizona? The state average is 6.9 percent and ours hit 23.2 percent on Thursday.
How could Santa Cruz County be a true priority when our infection rate is increasing at a time when other counties have flattened out?
Whose fault is it?
Were our officials too busy “partaking” when they should have been getting needed work done? Putting up a PSA video two months after the pandemic shut down the nation is a little too late.
Pair our officials’ lack of focus with the absence of a Santa Cruz County Health Services Board (as defined by ARS statute 36-183, with a licensed physician at the helm plus three members, one from each district and a county supervisor) and the fault is clear.
Ironically, we broached this subject back in January (and again in guest opinion published in the NI on March 27). A board like this could have insured that each district was represented for its particular needs. A board like this would have mediated county needs, secured an adequate amount of tests and given us a fighting chance.
This is no time for a participation award. There are only winners and losers in this situation. The winners walk away with quality of life. Losers risk illness or worse, death. We need real leaders and real answers, not grandstanding and accolades for a mediocre performance.
A supervisor worth their salt would have made Santa Cruz County a true priority.
(Federici is a resident of Sonoita and Independent candidate for District 3 supervisor in Santa Cruz County.)