I was delighted to see the front page of the Feb. 26 issue of the Nogales International featuring the story “‘Patagonia Picnic Table Effect’ highlights town’s birding scene” by reporter Nick Phillips, with photos by Jonathan Clark and Alan Schmierer.
I was impressed with the great job done by the Nogales International on the importance of the picnic table to birders and non-birders. One could venture to say that many people in Nogales have not even been to Patagonia, let alone seen the picnic table at the side of State Route 82.
As mentioned in the article, it is an amazing birding site because of the water and vegetation with feed, which are getting rare because of climate change. You get water and vegetation, or another food source, and you get birds.
I am saddened when I remember the picnic table effect that Nogales also had in the 1970s with the ponds at Kino Springs, the golf course at Meadow Hills and the city sewage plant, where I regularly saw more than 100 waterfowl at a time. These were all hot spots that attracted birds and birders before the water was shut of for natural or economic reasons.
The person who introduced me to these areas before was John Bachwiig before he moved to Green Valley. John was not only a birder and knew many birding areas around Nogales, like the cemetery, Sleepy Hollow or a spring in Vista de Cielo. He also fed the birds and provided water.
If we can create a “picnic table effect” by providing food and water, people in Nogales or surrounding areas can attract birds during this period of climate change. You probably will never see in your backyard the black-capped gnatcatcher or the yellow grosbeak, but here in Nogales, with the right water and feed, you will certainly attract what most birders call with disgust, LBB – little brown birds. These would include house sparrows, house finch, chipping sparrows, black-chinned sparrows and white-crowned sparrows, and if you can tell the difference at a glance, you are a birder, no matter what birders say.
These birds are both grain- and seed-eaters and just seem to eat off the ground. But before you buy your feed, I would recommend starting with water. The simplest thing for your money is a one-inch-deep clay or plastic saucer, though if you use plastic, put a rock in it.
Keep in mind that by feeding the birds, you may attract things you do not want to attract, such as mice, cats, dogs, hawks, snakes, javelina, quail, roadrunners, bobcats, etc.
If you want to increase your bird customers, try the more expensive thistle seed and black sunflower seed. These may attract the black-and-yellow goldfinch as well as the pine siskin, but these are winter birds and require a special feeder.
With the black or Russian sunflower seed, you may also attract a few northern cardinals, known locally as the redbird, as well as the pyrrhuloxia (if you can pronounce its name and distinguish it, you are a birder). With a little luck and the right feed, you may on one or two days a year see a black headed grosbeak on its migration from Mexico, or the summer tanager on Target Range Road that used to visit Nogales in the good-old days when the Nogales International even did an annual bird count.
However, if you really want to see the “picnic table effect” in Nogales, go to Las Lagunas de Anza, supported by the Santa Fe Ranch, where you will find picnic tables and birds in their natural habitat.
(Cripe is a resident of Nogales.)