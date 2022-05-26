In 2002, Tumacácori National Historical Park was established “to protect and interpret, for the education and benefit of the public, sites in the State of Arizona associated with the early Spanish missionaries and explorers of the 17th and 18th centuries.”
One of those explorers was Lt. Col. Juan Bautista de Anza Bezerra Nieto, who, in 1775-76, led an overland expedition from the Tubac Presidio to San Francisco Bay. He was assisted by Native Americans whose knowledge was essential to success of the expedition. This pathfinding overland route now is a designated national historic trail.
The Tubac Presidio had been established in 1753 specifically to provide military protection for the nearby Tumacácori Mission. The presidio is the oldest Spanish fortification in the State of Arizona and is so recognized as a state park.
The forceful historic connection between the Tubac Presidio, the Tumacácori Mission and the historic trail logically suggest that the presidio should be included as part of the national historical park “for the education and benefit of the public.” This inclusion would assure solid funding and staffing for the presidio as part of the National Park System.
The presidio currently benefits from services provided by a corps of dedicated volunteers. Similar volunteer activities are strongly encouraged throughout the National Park Service.
Among stakeholder organizations that have formally expressed support for the expansion initiative are the Tubac Chamber of Commerce, the Tubac Historical Society, the Tubac Nature Center and the Tubac Heritage Alliance. In addition, many community members are expressing support.
The Tubac Presidio and Tumacácori National Historical Park are in Arizona’s Congressional District 3, represented by Raul Grijalva. Mr. Grijalva is chairman of the U. S. House of Representatives Natural Resources Committee. He will be a key leader in any legislative initiative to elevate the Tubac Presidio to national park status.
Arizona State Parks and Trails Director Bob Broscheid and Assistant Director Mark Weise are in similarly important leadership positions, as is Michael Reynolds, regional director for National Park Service Interior Regions 6, 7 and 8.