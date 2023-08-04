There’s a rampant public health crisis in the lurking shadows that is impacting our most vulnerable. This crisis has been quietly escalating in our homes, schools and communities, while the responsible agencies have only recently woken up to the threat: the flood of illegal disposable, flavored vapes that are marketed directly to our children.

In the past three years, the e-cigarette landscape has undergone a concerning shift. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s 2020 guidance unintentionally opened a loophole by excluding disposable vaping products from its enforcement priorities. This oversight led to a deluge of millions of illegal, kid-friendly flavored, disposable vapes into our market, and created a new threat to the health and well-being of our youth.



