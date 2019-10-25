My husband and I moved to Rio Rico from Northern California in 2000. We enjoy its rural nature as it reminds us of what Sonoma County looked like 60 years ago. But we, like everyone else, notice that Rio Rico continues to serve as the step child of the Santa Cruz County. No matter who the supervisors are, Rio Rico remains a community lacking in improvements or amenities.
This year we experienced the loss of a golf course, which followed the loss of a nationally known resort. We have schools that are doing well academically despite struggling under decades-old buildings, equipment and playgrounds. This atrophy can easily be laid at the feet of the state administration for not funding schools as they should, but what then? Blame doesn’t fix anything.
The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District has a vision for tremendous improvement. The override and bond measures will provide the necessary funding for overdue school renovations, expanded facilities, additional school buses, enhanced security measures and up-to-date technology.
The additions and renovations will increase our students’ access to programs that are currently unavailable or insufficient. Teaching with and through innovative technology to prepare students for marketable knowledge and skills cannot be dismissed. Families moving to the area look for quality schools and easily accessible amenities. The passage of the bond and override will benefit academics (an award-winning preschool, full-day kindergarten, co-curricular activities) and provide a track, tennis courts, fine arts facilities, etc.
In other words, the bond and override work together to benefit not only students, but the entire community as well.
No one else is going to do it for Rio Rico. A bond and override will cost everyone, but minimally. Passing both would cost a homeowner with a home valued at $109,050 (the average home’s value in the district) $264.23 annually. How many trips do you make in the summer to take the children to a swimming pool? How many tanks of gas are spent driving to Tucson to watch a quality play or musical performance?
Yes, the bond and override are for educational improvements and opportunities, but they are also a boon to the community, which will certainly raise property values. This is one case where it takes the village.
(Faubion is the president of the governing board at the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.)