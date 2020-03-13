It was 1985. “Back to the Future” was in theaters and a gallon of gas cost $1.12. It was also the last time that Santa Cruz County elected a local resident to the Arizona Legislature.
Unfortunately, 2020 is not likely to break this trend. I am running to represent Santa Cruz County in the State House, yet I live in Pima County. So do the other current candidates in the Democratic primary, as well as those who have announced for the State Senate.
How did an entire county lose its political influence? And how do we get it back?
Today, Arizona is divided into 30 legislative districts, each containing roughly 240,000 Arizonans. This number is unworkable in any context, but it hurts rural communities the most.
In Tucson or Phoenix, a legislative district of 240,000 people is relatively compact. Rural districts, by contrast, are vast in size. In one Northern Arizona district, for example, a helicopter would be required to travel from one end to the other in the same afternoon.
Our local legislative district (District 2) is 80 miles long and combines Santa Cruz’s 47,000 residents with an additional 190,000 Pima County residents. With this math, it is difficult for Santa Cruz County to elect its own residents.
It wasn’t always this way.
When Arizona became a state, there were just 6,000 residents per legislator. Since 1966, Arizona has been fixed at 30 districts. As a result, the average Arizonan has become a little more removed from their politicians as the population expands with each passing year.
Not only does Arizona’s current situation depart from the past, it also departs from other states. Take, for example, Massachusetts and Indiana. The Bay State and Hoosier State have one thing in common: they both offer rural communities the chance to elect their own representatives. If Arizona increased its number of legislative districts to approximate those of Massachusetts and Indiana, Santa Cruz County would be assured of electing a local resident.
I propose increasing the number of state legislative districts from 30 to 80. This would create one legislative district for every 90,000 Arizonans (rather than the current 240,000). It would return Arizona to the 80 legislative districts that we had in 1955 and give Santa Cruz County greater political representation.
(Peard is an attorney and Democrat running for the Arizona House of Representatives in Legislative District 2, which includes all of Santa Cruz County.)