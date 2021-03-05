The phrase “It takes a village to raise a child” originated from an African proverb a very long time ago, but it has generated similar sentiments across the world, including from Nogales’ neighbor to the north: Green Valley.
The Green Valley community has provided various forms of donations to the Nogales Unified School District over the years, including well over $1 million in cash donations to all schools and the district itself through the Country Fair White Elephant thrift shop program in just the last 10 years alone. In addition, volunteers from Green Valley have participated in various activities and are now making desks for students in this very challenging time of at-home learning.
Jim Fearnside, a member of the Green Valley Woodworkers Club, said there are 15 volunteers making desks for at-home learners who need a place to do their work. Lance Johnson is heading the team while Fearnside’s job is, in his own words, “to find a good home for them.”
The desks themselves are 32 inches wide by 20 inches deep and 29 inches high, and they are designed to fit into tight spaces within a home. So far, the group has donated 12 desks to NUSD, which have been shared equally among the six elementary schools. The group is working on crafting additional units, but they are also serving other school districts so it may be awhile before NUSD receives more. The goal is to create 100 desks for Southern Arizona, Fearnside said.
Whether NUSD receives any more desks is not the sole reason for the tremendous appreciation the district feels about the donation itself. It is the fact that when it can feel as if we are alone in our struggles, we realize we are not. We have the backing of a group 45 miles north. The volunteers from Green Valley, be it this woodworking club or the hundreds that donate their time at the Country Fair White Elephant, provide meaning to that African proverb in actions, not just words.
Fearnside said that his organization is always looking for volunteers to help. “Anyone with a table saw could do it,” he said in a Green Valley News feature on this project. “When you give a kid a desk like this, you really show you care,” he added in that article.
Fearnside makes a great point. Building a desk, or providing someone a mask or sanitation supplies, or dropping off diapers for the diaper bank or taking a bag of fresh fruit and vegetables to someone who has difficulty leaving their home shows caring. In times like this, we are all children to a certain extent, all of us dependent on the guidance and help of others to get through another day. Those in real need before the pandemic are even more so now, but even when schools resume what was once considered normal, there will be a child who needs a desk at home.
I keyed in on the word “inspirational” because letting students know someone does care, that someone understands their struggles, and that someone has their back – or in this case, a comfortable place for them to work – is priceless.
