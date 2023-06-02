The Pimeria Alta Historical Museum invited community members to their annual meeting and luncheon last month followed by an insightful presentation by Paul Hathaway on the cattle ranching history of our region.
While at the captivating museum nestled into the heart of downtown Nogales, I purchased an intriguing book written by Tom Preselski, titled “Californio Lancers.” It centers on the 1863 to 1865 military campaigns of the First Battalion of Native Cavalry, a unique unit of about 5,000 soldiers of mainly Mexican-American, or “Californio Hispanic” volunteers.
These “vaquero” soldiers were famously named Californio Lancers on account of the lances they still used that originated from the Spanish presidios.
The First Battalion of Native Cavalry originated primarily from the “cow counties” of Southern California. The Californio Lancers enlisted in the Union Army around the same time frame as the Civil War and eventually functioned as the face of federal authority in a military compound named Fort Mason.
Fort Mason was located in what is now the community of Rio Rico.
In the winter of 1865 to 1866, the Californio Lancers had been guarding against the Apache surrounding Fort Mason when they were tasked to guard the border against potential incursions by Emperor Maximilian’s partisan army for the Imperial Government of France.
On Nov. 24, 1865, units of the First Battalion rode all night from Fort Mason to reach the settlement of La Noria in the San Rafael Valley. Imperial Army soldiers had crossed the border and attacked a ranching community, wounding American citizens.
The Californio Lancers thus chased the imperialist sympathizers all the way down to Magdalena, Sonora, before retreating to Fort Mason.
The First Battalion of Native Cavalry gives credence to the fact that Mexican-Americans have served in the United States military with distinction since the Civil War.
Last month, the Texas army base formerly named Fort Hood was renamed after Richard Edward Cavazos, the Army’s first ever Hispanic four-star general.
General Cavazos was born in Texas and raised bilingual. His Mexican-American father was a veteran of World War I, who returned to his native Texas to raise his family and continue his work as a cattle rancher. He was a fearless yet respected leader, an atypical Army officer, a soldier’s soldier.
After basic officer training in Fort Benning, Ga. – recently renamed Fort Moore – he served courageously with the 65th Infantry Regiment in Korea, and was awarded a Silver Star along with the Distinguished Service Cross. Rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel, he was eventually appointed commander of the First Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment.
Commander Cavazos was then deployed to Vietnam in 1967, and was awarded a second Distinguished Service Cross for his exceptional valor after leading a counterattack on enemy forces near Loc Ninh. A humble servant leader, General Cavazos was the model of army excellence.
This past Memorial Day, Nogales residents and Boy Scouts placed American flags on the graves of those who honorably served in the U.S. military. Attendees paused to recognize the sacrifice of those who served, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice for love of their country.
From the Californio Lancers to General Cavazos, recognition of American military heritage and courage is alive and well in the UNITED States of America.