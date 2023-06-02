The Pimeria Alta Historical Museum invited community members to their annual meeting and luncheon last month followed by an insightful presentation by Paul Hathaway on the cattle ranching history of our region.

While at the captivating museum nestled into the heart of downtown Nogales, I purchased an intriguing book written by Tom Preselski, titled “Californio Lancers.” It centers on the 1863 to 1865 military campaigns of the First Battalion of Native Cavalry, a unique unit of about 5,000 soldiers of mainly Mexican-American, or “Californio Hispanic” volunteers.



