It’s been over a year since the gavel fell for the last time at Eastern Santa Cruz County Justice Court in Sonoita. A vacant symbol of our county’s loss, the building is now a storage facility for excess county equipment. What lives on is the Sonoita-Elgin community’s frustration with Santa Cruz County government, its lack of transparency and the doors it continues to close in the name of community involvement.
I recently attended the fairground’s board meeting, where Sonoita resident Kat Crockett proposed a dynamic reuse project for our beloved but shuttered courthouse. She and her husband George Whitmill envision a multi-use facility; the nuts and bolts of the three-pronged approach are simple, yet the potential is staggering.
• A visitors center. Our scenic byways attract cyclists, hikers, birders, hunters and over 160,000 tourists per year to our wineries, if you take into account that the area has 14 wineries and a 2017 report on the state’s wine tourism industry estimated 12,000 annual visitors per site. A central facility with information on events throughout Elgin, Sonoita, Patagonia, the lakes and Empire Ranch would benefit our fairgrounds, restaurants, bed and breakfast facilities, markets and other community assets.
• A community resource center: The courtroom could be used for training and meeting space, tax assistance, health and wellness events (think flu shots and low-income vaccinations) and as a reservable, reliable space for the community.
• A permanent farmers market: An indoor farmers market could be viable year round. Saturday hours would encourage locals and tourists alike to stop in for snacks, fresh, local produce, homemade soaps and crafts and local, cottage foods.
Former Justice of the Peace Keith Barth, now running for sheriff, has volunteered to coordinate Department of Corrections program labor to retrofit the courthouse. The crews would construct the farmers market booths and tables in the old maintenance area, spruce up the grounds and freshen things with a new coat of paint. Infrastructure modifications could be funded through grants; the county’s current insurance and utility costs can provide funds for upkeep and repairs. The library is in place and funded.
After the meeting, David Green, chair of the Sonoita Elgin Community Group, told me that he and other members of the group briefed Santa Cruz County leaders on this initiative last fall. To date, the county has taken no action.
He believes that implementing this plan would be a notable step for the county to re-engage and support our community.
I couldn’t agree more. It’s time Santa Cruz County reinvests some of our tax dollars back into our vibrant community.
We need a competent and passionate alliance of community leaders and volunteers to get involved – and I raise my hand to help move this forward. If you are interested in becoming a part of the team, please email me at Donna@federiciforsupervisor.com. As the concept materializes, I am committed to host a town hall for presentation to the community to garner input and refinement.
(Federici is a resident of Sonoita.)