I do not know if this happens to you but sometimes it happens to me. Some would call it chance, coincidence or direction. To me, it is just “one thing leads to another,” or what I refer to as “stumble, bumble.”
On Aug. 21, 2021, my wife and I attended Juby Bell’s memorial service at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Nogales. Please do not get the idea that Juby and I were best friends. I attended her memorial out of respect for her family, and for her as a physician and long-time board member of the Nogales Unified School District.
Then the strangest thing happened: On her memorial service bulletin was a quote from Rabindranath Tagore. Of course, you ask, “Who is that?” He lived in Bengal British India from 1861 to 1941, and in 1911 became the first Asian person to receive the Nobel Prize for literature. He was from the same area of India that I served my country in the U.S. Peace Corps from 1964 to 1966.
Aside from Juby and her family, you could say we were the only ones there who knew or had even heard of Rabindranath Tagore. I remembered that I had a book written by Tagore called “The Religion of Man.”
Some may ask why it has taken me so long to honor Juby. Out of respect to Juby, I have spent the last four months reading and taking notes on this book and learning more about Tagore.
Tagore was a genius, and he shared a love for education, nature, history, cattle and a search for truth as we understand it – along with myself and Juby. There were several chapters of “The Religion of Man” that I saw as prevalent in today’s world.
The first was “The Music Makers and Dreamers.” The only generation that I could think of was the one that created our Constitution of 1789. Eleven score and 13 years later, that dream of dedication to the proposition that all men are created equal is under serious threat.
Other chapters that are relevant are “The Four Stages of Life,” “The Prophet,” “The Surplus in Man” and “Spiritual Union.” Believe it or not, Tagore completes his book with a conversation between himself and Einstein on “Beauty and Truth”.
If you are interested in having a discussion on Tagore’s book, my experiences in Tagore’s homeland and honoring Juby Bell, the United Churches Fellowship will be holding one from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Jan. 30 at its Mariposa Ranch Road location. COVID protocols will be followed. The discussion will also be available on Facebook at Marion Larkin Rossitter’s page.