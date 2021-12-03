he Mariposa and DeConcini border crossings, as well as to meet with local elected officials and business owners. I spent a lot of time chatting with David, who owns David’s Western Wear, a great boot and western apparel shop in Nogales. David has been making “everything for the cowboy” for nearly 50 years, right there on Morley Avenue.
While I was trying on boots for myself, he told me that ordinarily, around 80 percent of his sales come from shoppers that travel northbound across the border from Sonora to shop in the city. When the pandemic hit, his business was sorely impacted. And while tackling this pandemic and the resumption of non-essential travel will help, we all know that, even in regular times, long lines at the port of entry are still a challenge.
Folks crossing the DeConcini port can face lines lasting between three and five hours. And because ports in Texas and California have larger interstate connections, many choose to transport their cargo in those states instead, denying Arizona important economic opportunities. That was top of mind as I worked with Democrats and Republicans to pass an infrastructure bill that will modernize ports of entry, move forward major highway projects like the expansion of Interstate 10 and construction of Interstate 11, and create good-paying jobs that put more money in the pockets of Arizona’s working families.
The DeConcini Port of Entry processes millions of pedestrians and private vehicles every year, and serves as a main crossing point for commercial rail cargo. Even so, its facilities are aged, causing congestion and frequent delays in crossings, both for goods and people. When so many Arizona jobs depend on this trade and travel, we cannot afford the costs of these interruptions, nor should border communities like Nogales pay the bill.
Not only are our ports in need of repairs, they need upgrades as well – newer technologies will help already stretched-thin U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers process travelers and cargo more efficiently, while also catching illegal cargo and stopping trafficking. Yet, despite these longstanding needs, the federal government has failed to develop a plan to modernize the DeConcini Port of Entry.
That’s why, since the start of my term, I’ve been focused on getting Arizona’s ports of entry the resources needed to bring them up to speed. And our bipartisan infrastructure bill does just that. We secured $3.85 billion to modernize our ports of entry, including fully funding the studies and planning needed to revamp the DeConcini port in the future. Our bill also clears the backlog of federal port projects, which will make repairs to the DeConcini port a top priority for the federal government.
Maximizing our cross-border trade and tourism also requires upgrades to our roads to compete with crossings in Texas and California. This infrastructure bill provides new funding for major highway projects, which can help us move toward expanding Interstate 10 and finally building Interstate 11 to connect Nogales directly to Phoenix and Las Vegas. This will help make Arizona, and Nogales specifically, a new hub for cross-border commerce.
Beyond ports of entry, I also worked to tackle another Nogales priority: the challenges with wastewater and flooding. I secured funds for the EPA’s Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant program and also ensured that the EPA will need to account for the unique needs of border communities like Nogales when using these funds. Addressing this problem is essential to improving the economy and quality of life in Nogales, and this funding can help get this done.
Of course, the passage of this bill signifies a major investment in our communities in other ways, too, through expanding high-speed internet access and making our state more resilient to drought. This is all geared towards growing the economy in Nogales and around the state, and I will keep working to deliver results for this community and help hardworking Arizonans – lowering costs, raising wages and securing a brighter economic future for our community.
(Kelly is a Democratic U.S. senator from Tucson.)