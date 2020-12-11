On behalf of the Green Valley News, Sahuarita Sun and Nogales International, I would like to thank all those who were kind enough to submit photographs of our beautiful AZ19 corridor. The response to our call to readers for photos to use in the 2021 Discover Southern Arizona magazine was, once again, overwhelming.
We received hundreds of photos from dozens of area photographers and the variety of subject matter, color, composition and attention to detail is truly remarkable. From scenic and landscapes, flora and fauna to events, people, places and things, you have provided us with your unique perspective of how you view our communities.
The common theme that I found in your work, and even more so in exchanging emails with all of you, was this: We all love where we live. Many of you have another hometown, but all of us recognize that there is something special about this place.
From Tucson to Nogales and everywhere in between, there is something that draws people here and once you're here, you're hooked. Dark skies, wide open views from mountains to grasslands, diversity of wildlife, the ability to traverse a number of temperate zones in a single day trip, the list goes on and on. Add in the rugged, romantic history of the American Southwest and it's hard to resist falling in love with this place. It's magical.
I look forward to the design and layout process of Discover Southern Arizona magazine every year. Now, there is another element that I look forward to and that is catching up with all of you. Your talent, humility, humor and cheerfulness is inspiring and you never fail to impress with new images.
I think that's one of the things that makes the magazine fresh and exciting each time. The photos that are worth a thousand words come from the eyes of people who know and love the area that it highlights. It consistently wins the Arizona Newspapers Association award for the Best Special Section. Our Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce and area realtors have used it to lure visitors and folks looking to relocate for years. That is a testament to the amazing photography we are so fortunate to have at our disposal.
Thank you so much. We couldn't do it as well without you. If you don't see your images in the 2021 issue of Discover Southern Arizona magazine, don't think that they were not appreciated, and keep your eyes peeled. Your photos could show up in any number of our other special publications.
As I said to one area photographer after an especially enjoyable email exchange, keep shooting those great photos! She replied that just the thought of seeing one of her photos in print had her smiling already. To that, I added: Keep smiling!
(Harrington is production manager for the Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun, and the creative lead on Discover Southern Arizona magazine.)