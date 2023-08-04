As Arizona’s early childhood agency, First Things First is pleased to announce the investment of $1.2 million in early childhood programs in the FTF Santa Cruz Region, which includes the cities and towns of Nogales, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Tumacacori and Tubac.
On July 1, FTF extended or added funding for the following services and programs: family resource centers; home visitation; Quality First; and Quality First Scholarships.
Over the past year, volunteers who serve on the FTF Santa Cruz Regional Partnership Council studied the needs of young children in their communities in order to recommend to the FTF state board how best to address those needs. At its May and June meetings, the board approved grants to organizations that will implement the selected strategies.
The programs that our regional council supports are incredibly important. We are committed to the healthy development and learning of young children from birth to age five. These programs support that by providing information and support to increase parents’ knowledge, skills, and attitudes related to parenting, and enhance their own health and well-being. Furthermore, they provide connection to the community, community providers or community supports.
The free programs will be available to parents of babies, toddlers and preschoolers.
Family resource centers provide welcoming, safe and accessible community hubs that provide flexible, multi-generational, family-focused and culturally responsive information, resources, and services covering a wide range of topics. There are three in the region: Nogales, Rio Rico and Patagonia.
Home visitation provides personalized, in-home support for pregnant persons and families with children, from birth to age five, who face risk factors. Regular home visits are administered by trained personnel who provide individualized support to families.
Quality First provides accessible, affordable, high-quality early childhood education. In addition to the programs for families, local professional development opportunities are available to early care and education practitioners working in regulated child care settings in the Santa Cruz region.
FTF works across Arizona to give children, from birth to age five, the tools they need to arrive at kindergarten prepared to succeed. Research has shown a child’s early experiences lay the foundation for a lifetime of success in school and beyond.
Parents and caregivers of babies, toddlers and preschoolers are encouraged to support the healthy development of their child by connecting with these free programs and services in their community.
To find more information about programs in your area, visit FirstThingsFirst.org. Information is available in English and Spanish.
(Padilla is the director of the First Things First Santa Cruz region.)