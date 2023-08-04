As Arizona’s early childhood agency, First Things First is pleased to announce the investment of $1.2 million in early childhood programs in the FTF Santa Cruz Region, which includes the cities and towns of Nogales, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Tumacacori and Tubac.

On July 1, FTF extended or added funding for the following services and programs: family resource centers; home visitation; Quality First; and Quality First Scholarships.



