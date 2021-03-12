The Nogales Unified School District would like to thank our community for coming together as we confronted many challenges from COVID-19. Nogales and Santa Cruz County, as well as all of our various school communities within the county, have all done their very best through this ongoing health crisis.
It has been a year since we had to close our schools for in-person instruction and move to distance learning for a majority of our students. We offered in-person instruction only to a small group of our special student population for several months during the first semester of this school year. But after a brief return to hybrid learning, the infection rate skyrocketed and we returned to all distance learning once again.
These have been very difficult times for everyone. NUSD appreciates our dedicated teachers, hard-working school staff and professionals, school leaders, supportive governing board – and especially our great students and caring parents and families. Our entire school community has gone above and beyond by monitoring and adjusting to both teaching and learning in a way that has never been done before. Throughout the many challenges encountered along the way, while adjusting to the difficulties and successes of distance learning and online instruction, we worked collaboratively to make remote schooling work in the best interest of all students, families and school communities.
NUSD will soon transition safely to the hybrid model of instruction while offering our students and families the opportunity to continue completely online distance instruction if they choose. These options are in place and will continue to be in place as we gradually transition to provide full in-person instructional options for all of our students and families who choose this option. We support and respect all of our stakeholders, teachers, support staff, students and parents/families for their ongoing understanding, being mindful of the difficult situation, and then constantly adjusting to models of instruction, as well as diligently and patiently doing their best within their individual and respective roles.
In addition, we appreciate the many entities and community members who have played a very significant role throughout this unprecedented school year. NUSD is extremely thankful to our health experts on the Task Force Team, including members Dr. Eladio Pereira and Dr. J. Philip Williams, Mariposa Community Health Center staff, County Manager Jennifer St. John, the county supervisors, County Schools Superintendent Alfredo Velasquez, County Health Services Department staff, and the many community volunteers assisting with the vaccination clinics. We also want to thank the NUSD nursing staff, Sodexo Food Service, and so many other individuals and community organizations who have played a critical role during this difficult time by supporting the district, our students and families.
I personally would like to acknowledge our thousands of students who have been the most affected as it relates to traditional and normal schooling. This virus has personally affected many of our students and their families, with many issues impacting their everyday lives. They, too, have endured and persevered, have been understanding, caring, resilient, and constantly adjusting to all the changes brought about by this pandemic, including online instruction. However, soon they will be able to transition into some normalcy this spring as we return to in-person instructional options.
Kudos to all of our community members for coming together last spring and throughout this school year to provide support and understanding for our district and our students. We share your hope for better times ahead as our community members are vaccinated and as we begin the transition to hybrid instruction.
(Parra is superintendent of the Nogales Unified School District.)