I would like to shed some background on Colleen and Andy Jackson, and their work in Rio Rico. The Jacksons arrived in Rio Rico in 2013, upon their purchase of vacant land. The Baca Float #3 Ranch was established soon thereafter as a cattle grow yard and hay sales operation. As their manager and close observer, I have witnessed the love the Jacksons have for Rio Rico.

They work hard and tirelessly to preserve the beauty that surrounds the area. The employees of Baca Float #3 are encouraged to appease local residents and their requests because of the vision the Jacksons have for their ranch. I regularly receive phone calls from locals about trees that need to be trimmed down because they obscure the views of the alfalfa fields; our cowboys are often called when cattle (that do not belong to Baca Float) are injured or on the roadway.



Tags

Load comments