I would like to shed some background on Colleen and Andy Jackson, and their work in Rio Rico. The Jacksons arrived in Rio Rico in 2013, upon their purchase of vacant land. The Baca Float #3 Ranch was established soon thereafter as a cattle grow yard and hay sales operation. As their manager and close observer, I have witnessed the love the Jacksons have for Rio Rico.
They work hard and tirelessly to preserve the beauty that surrounds the area. The employees of Baca Float #3 are encouraged to appease local residents and their requests because of the vision the Jacksons have for their ranch. I regularly receive phone calls from locals about trees that need to be trimmed down because they obscure the views of the alfalfa fields; our cowboys are often called when cattle (that do not belong to Baca Float) are injured or on the roadway.
The field workers also provide constant maintenance of the hay fields, ensuring dust-controlled roads, trimmed trees, weed control, proper water levels and irrigation practices, etc. As for Rio Rico, it has never looked better!
I attended the meetings at the Rio Rico Community Center and Santa Cruz County Complex. It was disheartening to witness the complete disrespect toward Collie and Andy, their legal team and the people speaking in support of the Rio Rico/I-19 Economic Development Corridor. Most of the attendees at the meetings moved to Rio Rico recently due to improvements that Collie and Andy have made. As someone who was born and raised in Santa Cruz County, I’m amazed at the change in demographics in Rio Rico within the past 10 years.
Most of the people at the meetings seemed to fall into two categories: people who have recently moved here, and old-timers who no longer have a concern for the future of Rio Rico beyond their own self-interests. Many of these people have no roots to the area; no children or grandchildren in local schools; and are not looking for a career. They don’t need better jobs, schools, affordable housing or opportunities for their families to make a living in Rio Rico because they’re temporarily here until they move back home or die. People in their retirement stages of life with no ties to the local area seem to be opposed to traffic, commercialization, and more people who are unlike them.
This is at odds with the vast majority of the county’s population, who are Hispanic, have large families and earn less than $40,000 a year per household. These people would like their children to grow up here, with better education and career opportunities that allow them to remain in their hometown.
The Jacksons are the most noble and approachable people I have ever met – the least elitist. As I sat and watched Mr. Jackson calmly stand at the podium, while resident after resident disrespected and insulted him, I could not help but think to myself, “You, sir, showed the greatest power!” Thank you, Collie and Andy, for thinking of me, your employees, your community, our extended families, and for bringing progress and growth to our community.
(Lebario is manager of Baca Float #3 and a Rio Rico resident.)