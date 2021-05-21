Even though I am from what is today called the traditional generation, I have always had this human desire to go fast.
Nogales is a forgiving community and has excellent law enforcement officers – some were my former students. But I have been stopped by the Nogales police for speeding on Western Avenue, by the Santa Cruz County sheriff for speeding on Patagonia Highway and by an Arizona state trooper at the beginning of Interstate 19.
Outside of Nogales, I have been stopped by the Patagonia marshal, police in Tucson and Safford, and a federal officer in the Grand Canyon National Park. Besides Arizona, I have been stopped in Guymon, Okla. and nearby Plains, Kan. Generally, it was for speeding, but also driving regulations, like a rolling stop, following a semi-truck too close and keeping my handicap sign visible.
I was also politely stopped once by the police in Nogales for leaving a book on the top of my car.
I have not only been stopped by the authorities in my own country, but also internationally. I served in the U.S. Peace Corps in India from 1964-1966, teaching farmers how to raise chickens commercially. Though I was never stopped by the police there, I was stopped by a bystander for having a hot head in Bengali. I figured if a Bengali told you in Bengali that you had a temper, I better learn to control it.
After the Peace Corps, I taught for three years 1968-1971 in Nigeria, West Africa, during the Biafrian Civil War. Once I was stopped for being white, though it was not a racial thing – I was accused of being a mercenary and almost thrown in jail. I was saved by my black African friends.
Only once in my life have I feared for my safety while being stopped by the police. It happened in Pahrump, Nev. When I entered the town, I must have been daydreaming for I did not reduce my speed fast enough.
The officer had a deep prejudice toward California drivers, and I was driving a rental car with California plates. If I had been a person of color with a California driver’s license, I could have been in serious trouble. Believe it or not, the officer was from Arizona and when he saw my Arizona driver’s license, no trouble.
The point is, we need some lessons about behaving ourselves in stressful situations.
The first one I learned from my stepfather: Always pay attention and have control of your vehicle.
Next, I learned from my father-in-law in Northern Ireland U.K. that when stopped by the authorities, lift neither eye nor brow. In other words, only respond to what you have been asked.
The third one I learned from my mafia roommate from New Jersey: The only rights you have are the ones the government is willing to give you.
The last one is, always be aware of your physical and cultural environment and know how to react.
Maybe the next time you are stopped, these may help you in dealing with the authorities and not get shot for not having a sticker on your license plates.
(Cripe is a resident of Nogales.)