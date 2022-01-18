The Tubac Fire District’s plans for the replacement of Station No. 1 in Tubac began in 2008 when our residents saw the need and voted for a replacement.
Through the work of the Tubac Fire District Governing Board, much research and planning has gone into the options on whether the original structure could be renovated and expanded to accommodate the equipment and staff providing fire and emergency response or what alternatives were available in the community.
The best outcome for the future of our district? There should be no doubt at all that Station No. 1 needs to be replaced.
Even though the process to replace Station No. 1 began with a successful bond election nearly 14 years ago, the actual modernization effort started in 2019 when the TFD board held public discussions that fall. Following those meetings, the board authorized a committee to evaluate the existing Station No. 1 to determine what would be needed to bring the structure up to code to meet construction, ADA, safety and fire – yes fire – and national fire station standards. This committee met virtually through the winter and spring of 2020 making their report to the board in May of that year.
In March 2021, the board considered the committee report and findings on whether to renovate or replace and voted to proceed with building a new station. In July, the board was presented with a development plan from the architectural firm that has been assisting staff with this project with the understanding that the timeframe for the replacement structure was “soft,” due to continuing COVID-related uncertainties and ensuring materials and a construction team were in place to start. The board understood that, as one member said, “financial considerations would not necessarily slow down our design process. (It would) be good to have design in our pocket and property that we own and then still have the flexibility to decide when to commit capital to build.”
Because there needs to be an operational fire station during the construction of replacement Station No. 1 and there wasn’t space on the current site, the planning timeline included acquisition of a site by the end of 2021. Discussions to acquire property adjacent to the current Station No. 1 site were unsuccessful.
In the search for an affordable, appropriate location for the Station No. 1 replacement, the commercial property on the northeast corner of Bridge Road and the East Frontage Road was considered. It is a location that is convenient, still in Tubac, and meets the replacement plan needs for Station No. 1. Infrastructure is in place already for utilities and having a fire station that is visible to the public is an important safety advantage to consider and an added value to the community and nearby businesses and residents. For emergency response, it could not be better.
The best part of the property is the price, which can be disclosed when the board accepts the purchase and makes it part of the public record.
Regardless of whether building this replacement station starts this year or five years from now, acquisition of this site now is the right decision, in my view. It’s the right location, with the right property attributes and for the right price. The district simply will not go wrong in acquiring this property.
The Station No. 1 development will include not only a site design plan, but a timeline and budget for each step of the project – all Board decisions they’ll be reviewing and voting on. And the project time and costs will be balanced with the district’s operating budget.
This past fall, the Board voted to delay a decision on the replacement Station No. 1 property purchase until this January. During these past few months, the time has offered the opportunity for public discussion about how and why the fire district was started, where we are today and where we need to plan to grow to accommodate a growing business and residential region.
This has been a multi-year, multi-step investigation in what will best serve our residents today and in the years ahead. Let’s move forward as a district together and take this next step toward replacing Station No. 1.
