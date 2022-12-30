In the 1980s and 1990s, I was very active in the U.S. Soccer Federation, taking coaching licensing courses in California and Colorado. I especially remember the one in Colorado where I got to see Scotland play the USA at Mile High Stadium.

We were told by federation officials that no matter what level we were coaching, our purpose was to produce players that had good skill, technique and knew the rules of the game. They might even be able to play at the international level and represent the United States in an event held by FIFA once every four years called the World Cup.



