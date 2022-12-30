In the 1980s and 1990s, I was very active in the U.S. Soccer Federation, taking coaching licensing courses in California and Colorado. I especially remember the one in Colorado where I got to see Scotland play the USA at Mile High Stadium.
We were told by federation officials that no matter what level we were coaching, our purpose was to produce players that had good skill, technique and knew the rules of the game. They might even be able to play at the international level and represent the United States in an event held by FIFA once every four years called the World Cup.
From all outward appearances, it seems that the U.S. Soccer Federation has achieved its goal. Our nation made it to the second stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
As an American who is just 10 months shy of being an octogenarian, I was a typical red-blooded American teenager growing up in Tucson with interests only in baseball, basketball, track and American football. It took me years to learn about soccer, the beautiful game, and that the World Cup even existed.
It all started when I was hired by Ochaja Teachers College in Nigeria, West Africa, to teach world history and geography, with an emphasis on Africa. I soon discovered that my duties also included coaching the school’s football team.
I admitted that I had never played, but I was willing to learn on the job. I learned quickly, because I had good players who had skill and technique and could kick a soccer ball 50-60 yards in the air barefoot.
I left Nigeria in 1971 to start a master’s degree in Oriental studies at the University of Arizona because of my previous experience in India, where I had served in the Peace Corps. I had no thoughts on continuing to coach the game I had learned to love and understand.
On Aug. 15, 1977, my wife and I, whom I had met while teaching and coaching in Nigeria, moved to Nogales. I was hired by the Nogales Unified School District to teach world cultures and economics, and U.S. government, as well as serve as an assistant track coach. Within six weeks, a group of students discovered that I had coached soccer in West Africa. The approached me to sponsor a club, which eventually became a team. Soccer became a high school sport in Arizona in the early 1980s.
While the United States had a team in the 2022 World Cup, most Americans have little knowledge or interest in the beautiful game. However, this may slowly change as the United States, Mexico and Canada are scheduled to host the 2026 World Cup. Even the “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on ESPN knows this is coming and speaks positively about our chances. Long live the beautiful game!