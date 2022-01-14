Arizona faces multiple challenges and opportunities as we jump into the 2022 Legislative Session.
I am delighted that federal funding has been made available to Arizona to address the pandemic, help small businesses and working families, expand rural broadband and fix decaying infrastructure.
In the face of a pandemic, our priorities are to save lives and apply our energies to the areas that do the most good for our economy and continue to protect our most vulnerable.
My priorities will be to focus on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic issues that need addressing, school funding, teacher raises, putting federal funding to good use, and waiving on making tax cuts that drain our economy.
As a state senator, I act on behalf of Arizonans to make your voice heard.
It has been my honor to serve on the Commerce, Health and Human Services, and Transportation and Technology committees, where my role is to review and act on bills on their way to the Senate floor.
I will do my best to serve my community, listen to your concerns and suggestions and advocate for you.
Ten years ago, the Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) created changes in the state’s representation that opened a path for me to first serve as your state representative in the Arizona House, and then continue my work in the State Senate.
The 2021 redistricting process further changes the legislative boundaries where I reside; next year, my legislative district will extend to the Bisbee area and include portions of east Tucson and will no longer include Green Valley, portions of Sahuarita and the northeast portion of Santa Cruz County.
Our constituent services staff work diligently to meet your needs and have always been the most professional regardless of whether an individual resides in or out of my legislative district.
Stay informed and get engaged on the issues that are important to you.
Working together, we have successfully supported, modified, or stopped legislation.
The engagement of our constituents makes a tremendous difference in the final legislation.
Working together, we can accomplish much.
I look forward to serving as your Arizona State Senator in 2022. Don’t hesitate to reach out to me at (602) 926-3424 or rgabaldon@azleg.gov.
(Gabaldón, a Democrat from Sahuarita, has served as Arizona state senator since 2021. She was a state representative for Legislative District 2 from 2013 to 2021, and served on the Sahuarita Town Council from 2009 to 2012.)