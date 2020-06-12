George Floyd’s murder is the most recent reminder of how our institutions perpetuate patterns of oppression. We are forced to ask ourselves: What empowers an officer to methodically kill a peaceful man, knowing that he is on camera?
As we ask these questions, we cannot ignore Southern Arizona’s largest police force: the U.S. Border Patrol.
With approximately 4,500 agents in the Tucson Sector, the U.S. Border Patrol has more agents than all local law enforcement combined. Its activities are not limited to apprehending migrants in the empty desert – they routinely venture into cities and towns to question, surveil, and sometimes harass U.S. citizens.
As a civil rights attorney, I’ve received many calls from Arizonans whose U.S. citizen relatives disappeared overnight. We often discover that they had been booked into a holding cell, denied a phone call, and deposited the next day at a local gas station. No criminal charges, no citations, no paperwork.
The Border Patrol now operates 11 checkpoints in Southern Arizona. Here, too, U.S. citizens are harassed – mostly Latino motorists. For example, a 2014 study by People Helping People in the Border Zone, a community organization opposed to the Arivaca checkpoint, revealed that Latino motorists at that checkpoint were 20 times more likely than white motorists to be extensively questioned. Even our elders are not protected. In 2012, 96-year-old former Gov. Raul Castro was held at the Interstate 19 checkpoint in the June heat.
Law-and-order conservatives frequently say that it’s a few bad apples. Their solution is to toss out the handful of officers who don’t behave. But the full idiom goes, “a few bad apples spoils the bunch.” It goes beyond individuals; it’s a culture.
We are not outraged because of one officer. Yes, Derek Chauvin is responsible for killing George Floyd. Yes, Border Patrol Agent Lonnie Swartz is responsible for killing Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez in 2012. But in both instances, the agencies that employed these men allowed them to continue in their jobs after multiple previous complaints. That’s how the system currently works.
When the system works properly, however, officers keep one another accountable and are not bystanders to abuse. U.S. citizens repeatedly disappear overnight without probable cause, and Latino motorists are routinely pulled into the secondary inspection lane without justification. These are indications of institutional failings – a spoiled barrel.
We often feel a sense of helplessness. We can vote a sheriff out of office, we can complain to the city council about the police, but we feel we can’t do anything about a federal agency that takes its cues from Washington. But local politicians do have leverage over the situation, which means that we have leverage.
Here is my view. In many instances, the Border Patrol relies on local and state government to fulfill its mission. For example:
• Checkpoints are located on state and county highways, which require state and local highway permits.
• Border Patrol “traffic” stops must be authorized by the local sheriff (this is known as “cross-certification”).
• Local police receive Border Patrol subsidies incentivizing them to expand traffic enforcement in communities of color.
All of these systematic realities are potential pressure points to create reform. And this moment of national conversation also needs to include the Border Patrol. I urge agents to ask the tough questions within their places of work, and I urge local elected officials to re-examine how they can contribute to a federal law enforcement agency that is responsive to the community.
(Peard is an attorney and Democrat running for the Arizona House of Representatives in Legislative District 2, which includes all of Santa Cruz County.)