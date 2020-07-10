The mandate to wear masks has taken on a negative twist. For some it is merely because they are being told what to do or judged if they do not comply. However, for others buying or even making masks for themselves and their family is very difficult.
I personally know of the poverty that invades even some of those living in what are considered privileged areas, let alone the many very undesirable abodes. And that is especially true during these unprecedented times. Those struggling to pay essential bills or to even feed their families are especially vulnerable to this ongoing economic whammy.
Yes, there are those who could well afford to purchase masks for each member of their family and chose out of some misguided attitude not to do so. But for those in economic hardship, or in isolation, or who simply lack the initiative or creativity to comply, this becomes yet another judgment on their character – and as a result, creating even less of a will to comply.
I asked my social media friends and my very small church congregation to donate washable masks or provide funding so I could purchase them with the intention of dropping these off at community organizations for distribution with a smile, as opposed to a big-brother enforcement.
Roni Capin Ashford, a long-time friend and author of several bilingual books promoting the Hispanic culture, saw my Facebook post and asked if she could help. She suggested the name of Mariposa Mask Mentors for our drive.
I have been able to gather or purchase just under 900 masks. A large number of those are coming from the Santa Cruz County United Way under the direction of Marcela Chavez. I had called her because I wanted to give the 80 or so I had already gathered at that time to the diaper bank. Marcela said she would take those masks for distribution through the diaper bank, but added that her organization would love to be part of the Mariposa Mask Mentors project. She made it possible for more than 800 NUSD elementary-aged children to have a mask added to a stuff-the-backpack program.
A secondary benefit of this project is that I encountered individuals who were either out of work or who wanted to supplement their income and were doing so by making masks from their homes. They only asked for between $5-$7 for each mask, depending on if it were for a child or adult, so they certainly are not making a major profit. Yet I am extending them kudos because both of these ladies donated several masks on top of those for which they were paid. They have also become Mariposa Mask Mentors.
This project is in its infancy, but Roni and I hope to inspire others to take on something similar throughout Southern Arizona. Both of us are extremely busy in our own employment, so we are hoping that others take up this suggestion and become a Mariposa Mask Mentor, making masks themselves or purchasing one or two extras when they buy them – hopefully from a local vendor. Already another acquaintance has stepped up, creating 25 very beautiful masks anyone would be proud to don.
There is not a whole lot I know with certainty in these uncertain times. But I know this: If masks are provided with compassion and not harsh judgment, there will be more mask wearers, and more mask wearers means more safety for all of us.
(Scott is a resident of Nogales. To learn more about Mariposa Mask Mentors, contact Kscott1969@msn.com.)