I went to visit one of my best friends, Fr. Armando Larios Andrade, a native of Nogales, Sonora and a priest in this border community. He has a couple of celebrations this month.
Born on June 4, 1930, he turned 90 years old this week. And on Tuesday, June 2, he celebrated 57 years as a Catholic priest. A grand party was in the works, but ultimately was not possible due to the coronavirus pandemic.
I believe he is the oldest priest locally in his ministry. His father, Lauro Larios Ochoa, was from Ciudad Guzmán, Jalisco and his mother, Antonia Andrade Gómez, from Hermosillo. His father was a prominent businessman, city council member and mayor of Nogales, Sonora.
Fr. Larios studied to be a private accountant at the Central College of Hermosillo and after three years, obtained his degree. He practiced in his hometown with considerable success and excellence. But he was unsatisfied and felt a great emptiness in his heart, he told me.
After two years in the profession, he heard the call of God to enter the seminary.
June 2, 1988 marked Larios’ silver anniversary (25 years) in the priesthood and many of his companions from the state of Sonora were present at the Mass, as well as Archbishop Carlos Quintero Arce, family members and myself. On that very festive occasion, I, as secretary of the Nogales, Sonora city council, had the honor of publicly congratulating him on behalf of Mayor Cesar Dabdoub.
He then celebrated his golden anniversary on June 2, 2013, when Mayor Ramón Guzmán gave him the keys to the city and recognized him as an exemplary and distinguished citizen of Nogales, Sonora.
Fr. Larios has regularly visited parishes throughout the state and despite suffering from poor circulation in his legs due to some health issues, he continues without ever complaining.
His sister, Aida Larios Andrade, and his brother, Felipe de Jesús Larios Andrade, are rightly very proud of him.
He is currently vicar of the Divine Providence Church in Nogales, Sonora and resides in one of the rooms at Hospital del Socorro as parish priest of the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes.
In summary, his siblings, sister-in-law, cousins, grandchildren, all his family, parishioners and the public in general, pray to God and ask that God continue to “lend” him to us for many more years. A great celebration is planned for next year on the occasion of his 58th anniversary and his 91st birthday. Everyone is invited.
As I concluded my visit with Fr. Larios, he bestowed a blessing for all and a prayer that this pandemic that afflicts us all will soon end and that God allow us to return to our daily chores.
(Quintero Chavez is a native of Nogales, Sonora.)