The 2020 Census is more than a population count. It’s an opportunity to shape the future of our community. And everyone counts.
The Census results determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into Arizona and, most importantly, into Santa Cruz County communities. Census results have an impact on planning and funding for health clinics and highways, fire departments and disaster response, education programs such as Head Start and college tuition assistance, and so much more.
The Census determines how many representatives each State gets in Congress, and is used to redraw district boundaries, which can mean additional representation for Santa Cruz County. Businesses use Census data to determine where to open stores, restaurants, etc. New businesses bring new job opportunities and revenue for our county.
The U.S. Constitution in Article 1, Section 2 mandates a population count every 10 years. The very first census count was in 1790. The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to protect everyone’s answers and keep them strictly confidential. The law ensures private information is never published and that answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court. This law is put forth to encourage individuals to complete the Census and to be counted no matter who you are or where you are from.
The Census is short and easy to complete. To ensure a complete and accurate count, the Census Bureau counts people at their usual residence, which is the place where they live and sleep most of the time. People who do not have a usual residence should be counted where they are on Census Day, April 1, 2020.
In mid-March, households will begin receiving official Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census. By April 1, 2020, every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census. You can respond online, by phone or by mail. If you do not have a computer at home, public computers are available to complete your census form at public libraries.
Everyone counts. Complete your Census and inspire others to do so. Tell everyone – your friends and family, your neighbors and co-workers – that you will complete the Census and tell them why it’s important that they respond, too. Be counted!
(This submission was signed by the following organizations: Anza Trail Coalition of Arizona, Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, Kino Border Initiative, Las Lagunas de Anza, Rio Rico Community Center, Rio Rico Fitness Center, Rio Rico Historical Society, Santa Cruz Community Foundation, Santa Cruz Humane Society, Santa Cruz Training Programs, Santa Cruz Valley Citizens Council, Santa Fe Ranch Foundation, Tubac Nature Center and Tubac Rotary Club.)