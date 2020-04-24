It is with great sadness that I share with all of you that our much-beloved and praised Rio Rico History Museum will be closing its doors on May 1, 2020.
The museum is currently located in the Rio Rico Shopping Center, off the Rio Rico/Yavapai Drive exit. The museum opened its doors just over two years ago, on March 10, 2018, with the help of many volunteers and the kind sponsorship of the Garrett family, who owned the shopping plaza at the time.
It has been run completely by volunteer docents and members, devoting hundreds of hours of their time in order to educate the community and visitors on the rich history and legacy of our area. We have also been very thankful to have received three generous grants from the Country Fair White Elephant, without which it would have been very difficult for us to operate and upgrade our museum’s technical equipment and displays.
The museum was a dream that almost no one thought possible when the Rio Rico Historical Society was established in late 2015. Exhibits and artifacts, donated or on loan at the museum, reveal the rich history of Rio Rico from all eras: prehistoric, Spanish, Mexican, the booming 1800s Calabasas Town Site, the Baca Float No. 3 Spanish Land Grant and modern Rio Rico. There have been several changes and special exhibit additions to our museum over the past year that many residents, members and visitors have been enjoying. We were well received and supported by the community.
Since last year, the museum has been operating with the kind sponsorship of the Panousopoulos family from Nogales Property Management, but that came to an end with a letter we received in February telling us to vacate the premises by June 1, 2020. We had started working on finding a new venue and home for our museum when the COVID-19 restrictions hit us, and we had to close the museum and limit all of our activities, like everybody else in Arizona.
Due to orders for social distancing, we asked for an extension in a letter to Nogales Property Management dated April 1, and their negative reply came on Tuesday, April 21, stating “we need to make that space available soon as there is a very real possibility that a medical clinic would like to move in,” claiming additionally that “allowing for the opening of a medical clinic is certainly fulfilling an essential function” according to Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order 2020-12.
Along with the original notice to vacate, we were verbally told that we might have an extension past the June 1 deadline, if needed.
The museum is currently closed until April 30 due to Gov. Ducey’s stay-ay-home order, and on May 1 we will start packing the museum’s collections and documents to be ready to vacate by June 1. We will have to put our volunteers in danger of being exposed to the virus, as many of us fall in the high-risk, vulnerable category of being elderly and with medical conditions, in order to fulfill the order to vacate.
We urgently need to find a new home for our Rio Rico History Museum. We are asking for help from the public, county officials, the City of Nogales and real estate agents to help us find one. We would prefer to stay in Rio Rico, but temporarily, we may consider another location in the county. We would prefer to move in a location immediately after closing in order to avoid storage fees for our furniture and display cases.
We look forward to continuing the Rio Rico Historical Society’s mission to serve the community and our visitors. We would appreciate your help and input.
Please visit our website at www.rioricohistoricalsociety.org for updates or contact us at rioricohistoricalsociety@gmail.com. You can also contact me at helen@gemartcenter.com or (520) 761-9907.
(Serras-Herman is president of the Rio Rico Historical Society.)