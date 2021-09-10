As a historian, the 1920’s and 1930’s in the United States has always intrigued me.
Over breakfast I have been able to talk to Matthew Chernin and Bob Barbee, who were both born in Nogales, about their recollections and stories of what Nogales was like during that period. First of all, it was a time of the development of families like the Escaladas, Capins, Brackers and more like them. It was a time of friendship, when people knew each other, and big money came in from the East.
For the more affluent who had a few extra dollars, Model T’s and A’s became prevalent. For the average resident, horse burros and outhouses still prevailed.
Around these same times, the attractive Nogales Railroad Station was constructed, and stories are told of how people gave letters to be mailed as the train moved. Some have said it was a station with no trains, but when there were trains, you could go as far as Los Angeles.
These were happy times if you liked to drink alcohol. By crossing the line at Morley Avenue, you could legally change from “dry” to “wet.”
Before mid-March 2020, many people would complain that there was nothing to do in Nogales. Then came COVID-19 and people were required to wear masks. Fast food joints were only open for carry-out and schools closed for remote learning only. People yearn to return to a pre-COVID normal. Perhaps we need to remember what the Greek philosopher Heraclitus said: “You can’t step in the same river twice.” In other words, the present before March 2020 is gone.
The problem we humans have in predicting the future is that we think the future will be like the past. We fail to see the potential for the future in front of our own eyes.
There is massive construction on State Route 189, or to locals, Mariposa Road. When Ames Construction was starting the project around April 2020, I asked one of the workers what he was building. He said, “a bridge to bypass the city.”
You can call it whatever you like, but to me this is the beautifully constructed “Butterfly Bridge over Mariposa Wash.” There are images of approximately 1,000 artistically created butterflies. Thank you to ADOT and the workers and management of Ames Construction for this creative monument to butterflies.
With the help of the Nogales City Council, Nogales could become the butterfly capital of the state. The city already has two butterfly gardens with nectar and larval plants. We could make Nogales a friendly community, built around butterflies.
Nevertheless, we all know the present city council will not be able to see potential of this future. However, to many who live here, it will remain home, a beautiful, safe and caring place where two cultures meet. To many outsiders, the future of Nogales will remain crime, drugs, the wall, illegal immigration and not butterflies on the U.S.-Mexico border.
(Cripe is a resident of Nogales.)