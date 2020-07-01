Who, among six candidates, is best suited to become Santa Cruz County Sheriff for the next four years?
Thanks to the Nogales International for running articles about the candidates in the June 12 and 19 issues, which helps by introducing the candidates and explains their work experience along with some of their goals.
We need a sheriff who is a proven excellent financial administrator who can handle an annual budget of $12.8 million. Our tax dollars must be well spent and not wasted in any areas.
Training and mentoring for deputies and other officers must be of the highest level. Good morale among employees could help ensure fewer people leave the agency for higher pay at U.S. Customs and Border Protection or agencies in Tucson and Phoenix.
Training is also key, as law enforcement in many counties face allegations of police brutality. Our communities have not seen recent claims or court cases related to that, and we appreciate the careful response of deputies to difficult situations.
The sheriff, who earns $100,824 a year as determined by the Arizona Legislature, should be an outstanding leader and have in-depth knowledge of this county and its residents.
Can the new sheriff change the face of the department? More female deputes and upper administration officers must be recruited and given needed support so they excel. Right now there are three sworn female officers out of 36 total deputies. None of the women are in the upper ranks of captain, lieutenant, sergeant or corporal.
Why do we need more female deputies? I agree with what the website Policemag.com says: “Females are capable of solving problems and have better communication skills. They're a tremendous asset when it comes to investigating crimes against women and children, and they tend to be better at defusing hostile situations. Female officers are less likely to use excessive force, therefore reducing liability.”
More than half the county residents are women, so the best law enforcement will include a significant number of well-qualified women.
Another financial and management challenge is the county jail, properly titled the Tony Estrada Law Enforcement Center. The building, which we all pay for through our taxes, is underutilized and has space for 372 prisoners but generally has 100 or fewer. New ideas are needed to increase revenue or use the space, rather than leaving much of it empty, and the facility running in the red.
The sheriff has to be a person who works well with others. We’ve seen current Sheriff Antonio Estrada battle for years with our County Board of Supervisors over various issues. We deserve a sheriff who will educate, negotiate, collaborate, bargain and reach solutions that benefit the safety of taxpayers and deputies.
Ideally, our new sheriff, who takes office Jan. 1, 2021, will be an extremely hard worker who leads by example. He’ll be on the job, one way or another, seven days a week, serving the residents of the county.
Transparency is critical. The new sheriff must regularly communicate with the public through newspapers, radio, TV, social media and community meetings. The candidate who refuses to give his age and who he works for will probably never rise to the level of a good communicator.
Qualified citizens can vote in the Democratic primary election on Aug. 4, or before then through mail-in ballots. After that time, I hope to see the finalists for sheriff (one Democrat and two Independents) visit every neighborhood to answer questions as they ask people to vote for them in the Nov. 3 general election.
(Vandervoet, a Tubac resident, has lived in Santa Cruz County since 1978.)