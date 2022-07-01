Overweight permits to fight illicit trade? I could not resist this headline as it seems to be a disconnect. In fact, it's true.
Illicit trade, which includes counterfeiting, smuggling, organized retail theft, human trafficking and the drug trade, affects every state, including Arizona. This illegal activity is a real threat to our local communities given our proximity to the international border with Mexico. But luckily in Arizona, we have implemented innovative international shipping polices that not only alleviate border congestion and expedite global trade, but also keep this type of criminal activity at bay.
A few years ago, the Arizona Department of Transportation created a program that offers single-entry permits for trucks from Mexico at 90,800 pounds. That’s 10,800 pounds over the standard permitted on U.S. roads, with the caveat that trucks must stay to specific routes and must not pass 25 miles from the border into Arizona.
Mexico permits trucks to operate at higher weights than theUnited States, so a truck loaded in the interior of Mexico – say Culiacan, Sinaloa – could travel to a location close to the border to a warehouse where the truck would be opened, a few pallets offloaded to bring the truck into U.S. compliance. The truck would once again be sealed and then proceed to apply for entry into U.S. territory. But this process is a disruption in the security chain of the shipment. Even though the truck was sealed from its point of origin, that seal would be broken before it would arrive at the border for inspection by customs authorities.
In the security business, it is understood that cargo at rest is cargo at risk. Forcing the truck to stop and be opened, the cargo handled is simply an invitation for something to be inserted into that truck. Thus, if you load the truck at its origin at an additional 10,800 pounds, you eliminate the need for the additional stop before it arrives at the border. This has been a hugely successful program for the Arizona-Mexico corridor in terms of efficiency gains in logistics, but also in eliminating congestion, reducing the number of trucks it takes to move cargo, and fee revenues have been used to help pay for road maintenance and improvements.
This approach has resulted in various other programs, such as Unified Cargo Processing (UCP) at ports of entry. This is a simple concept that puts both U.S. and Mexican customs officials side-by-side to inspect a truck with one stop. The results have been spectacular. There is enhanced security as one official watches the other. It has also resulted in closer working relationships that promote collaboration and coordination.
For businesses, a binational process that would take between 3.4 to 8 hours to complete now takes 30 minutes or less for participating companies. There are a lot of requirements for companies to participate, but for those that are eligible, the gains are significant.
This type of innovation is a great example of how collaboration between local communities, business leaders, and law enforcement can help solve local challenges.
There is no doubt that enforcement authorities require major investments in inspection facilities, technology and staffing to do their job more effectively and efficiently. But taking the time to look at the process and looking for ways to improve it is referred to as force-multipliers. The gains can be immediate, translate into increased profits for companies, but perhaps more importantly, create a more secure international supply chain.
(Ramirez is president of Phoenix-based Ramirez Advisors Inter-National, LLC.)