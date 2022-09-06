Worldwide megadroughts, climate change, drying rivers and menacing floods are now frequently mentioned in the news.
Locally, monsoon rains bring life-giving waters to our parched landscapes turning them to a beautiful lively green, and all wildlife flourishes.
With climate change, storms are becoming more intense. With rapid unmitigated upstream urbanization and recurring sewage problems in Nogales Sonora, our steep watersheds now produce deadly flash floods, contamination, accelerated erosion and infrastructure damages.
Friends of the Santa Cruz River (FOSCR) is a volunteer nonprofit organization “dedicated to ensuring the continued flow of the Santa Cruz River, the life-sustaining quality of its waters, and the protection of the riparian biological community it supports.”
FOSCR thanks all groups and individuals who now help pick up trash along the river, Nogales Wash and in our streets and roads. Trash is a costly public safety and environmental problem that also impacts the natural beauty of our watersheds, flood control infrastructures and natural and cultural amenities.
In this part of Arizona, we are totally dependent on groundwater, which can be impacted by surface water contaminants such as raw sewage, and our water table levels continue declining.
We call on the public, all residents, public servants and elected officials at all levels of government to please help protect all of Arizona’s rivers, water resources and waterways.
Please contact your public officials asking them to support a comprehensive Arizona Surface Water Protection rule that protects all our hydrologically connected water resources including groundwater, springs, wetlands and washes.
(Lomeli is president of Friends of the Santa Cruz River.)