Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a highly contagious and serious respiratory illness that has caused immense suffering for children and their families. The past year has seen a surge in RSV cases, exacerbating the pressure on our healthcare system, which is already grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and seasonal flu outbreaks.

The unpredictability of RSV is highlighted by the early and aggressive arrival of the virus last year. Although RSV affects people of all ages, it is particularly harmful to young children and older adults, and can cause severe respiratory illnesses such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.



