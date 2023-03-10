Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a highly contagious and serious respiratory illness that has caused immense suffering for children and their families. The past year has seen a surge in RSV cases, exacerbating the pressure on our healthcare system, which is already grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and seasonal flu outbreaks.
The unpredictability of RSV is highlighted by the early and aggressive arrival of the virus last year. Although RSV affects people of all ages, it is particularly harmful to young children and older adults, and can cause severe respiratory illnesses such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.
The severity of RSV infections can lead to hospitalization, with up to 80,000 children being sent to hospitals and up to 300 deaths in children younger than 5 per year in the United States, according to the CDC. In the most severe cases, children may experience difficulty breathing, trouble eating, and dehydration, requiring oxygen therapy, intubation or ventilation.
As a respiratory therapist, mother and grandmother, I have personally seen the effects of RSV. In addition to the pediatric patients I’ve seen in the hospital where we were overwhelmed from August to January, my own granddaughter recently contracted RSV. Due to her condition, she had to be hospitalized for six days. She is just one example of the many children in Arizona that were impacted by RSV in the past year.
RSV is proving to be a greater threat to our children with each passing year. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there used to be just 239 cases over a five-year average in Arizona, but by October of last year we faced 1,610 cases in comparison to only 1,103 cases that were reported from 2021-2022. The highest number of cases occurred in children between the ages of 1 and 4, with Arizona reporting four times the number of usual cases. Here in Santa Cruz County, 72 RSV cases were reported.
It is crucial to raise awareness about the devastating impact of RSV and take measures to prevent its spread. By practicing good hygiene, avoiding contact with sick people, and getting immunized against the virus, we can protect our children and our families from this dangerous respiratory illness.
My granddaughter was otherwise healthy and seeing her struggle to breathe will be unforgettable. But my fear is that this illness will continue to affect children across the country if action is not taken.
After many years of our children being vulnerable to RSV, there are immunizations to protect them against RSV that are currently under review by both the FDA and CDC, and have already been approved for use in Europe. These immunizations have been shown to be both safe and effective, and could help prevent serious illness and hospitalization in children who are most at risk for contracting the virus.
Given the urgency of the situation, it is crucial that the FDA and CDC expedite their review process before the next RSV season arrives. Moreover, these immunizations should be made widely accessible to all families, regardless of their ability to pay, through programs like Vaccines for Children and the Affordable Care Act.
Parents, healthcare providers, and public health experts alike are calling for swift action to protect our children from RSV. With the support of the Biden administration, we have an opportunity to take a critical step toward safeguarding their health. It is essential that we prioritize the development and distribution of safe and effective RSV immunizations, and I urge our leaders to act without delay.
(Carrillo has worked as respiratory therapist in Santa Cruz County since 2001.)