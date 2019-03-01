Few people in the United States seem to remember the anti-communist slogan “Better dead than red” that was prevalent in the late 1940s and even up to 1960s. It meant that we were better dead than living under communism, a philosophy strongly associated with the color red.
Of course there was plenty of evidence to support this view against the communist Soviet Union, like the Cold War, Berlin Airlift, the expansion of communism into Eastern Europe, China, Korea, Cuba, etc.
The one I personally remember as a young teenager was the brutality of the Soviet Union against the Hungarian people in the revolt of 1956. This early bias was instilled in me from listening to the radio about what the Russians were doing to the Hungarian people. It was reinforced in the spring of 1964 when, as a sophomore in college, I took a class about Russian history. This class was taught by a professor who was a refugee from that revolution. I learned one thing from that class: the Hungarians hated the Russians. That has always been good enough for me. If the Hungarians cannot trust the Russians, why should I?
It has always puzzled me how the colors of our flag – red, white and blue – have come to support the different political parties and groups in our country. I just seem to have totally missed how the colors of Old Glory, the flag of the United States, which my relatives served under and died for, became the red states, blue States and now with Donald Trump, the white states.
With today’s (red) Republican Party under the control of Donald Trump, his followers want us to think that with tax cuts, etc., we are better red than dead.
The problem is, once you have demeaned the Constitution that has supported a system for over 230 years and shredded Old Glory with our political and racial divisions, how do you ever repair something that is so shattered?
Believe it or not I recently listened to Rush Limbaugh. His conclusion as to why the system is broken is because Democrats hate Republicans and do not allow them to get anything done. It’s not hatred but dislike of policy and distrust. How can you trust someone who lies? Remember this president has lied every day he has been in office, even about trusting the Russians and a wall paid for by Mexico.
The broken part that needs to be restored is trust. How do you build trust? Stop lying, at least the whoppers. We’re not all that stupid even though Donald Trump thinks we are.
The manly way would be for Trump to declare himself a communist agent, resign and build his fantastic, beautiful hotel in Russia or North Korea. He would not be the first or last dictator to seek asylum and live with another dictator.
(Cripe is a resident of Nogales.)