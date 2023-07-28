I have been and will continue to be a resident of Santa Cruz County. I have been following the progress of Andy Jackson’s rezoning effort for the Interstate 19 corridor in Rio Rico, and I attended the neighborhood meeting at the Rio Rico Community Center. The people who shouted down Mr. Jackson’s presentation were not there to learn, but to impede the telling of facts about the plan.
The most rudely and most frequently asked question by the discourteous and disrespectful protestors was: “What kind of mining are you going to do in that zone?” The answer was plain and succinctly given: “If it is rezoned, there will be no mining.” Frankly, there is no answer that will satisfy these protesters except, “OK, we quit! We’ll pack up and go home. Forget the plan!”
I have been in Santa Cruz County for almost 50 years now. Some of my family members who came here worked for some of the businesses on Morley Avenue. What happened to the plans to revamp the Morley area? Where are those businesses today? My sons had to find schooling and careers somewhere else. And like many others say today, “they love to come down here and visit.”
This should be a vibrant community that can provide schooling or vocational careers and, above all else, jobs. The majority of those who protest so loudly and so emotionally at these meetings want to keep this county just like it is. But we who want our families and offspring to stay near to us are unable to have that because we don’t have the opportunities that our children and families need.
The county supervisors’ job is to take a good look at the opportunities proposed for this county. This decision must be thought through and many questions must be asked. But even if the rezoning goes through, every building or business that goes forward as part of this effort must still be approved through planning and zoning, and ultimately through the County Board of Supervisors.
I am pretty confident that, should we move forward with this plan, my wife, children and grandchildren will not drop dead because of the plan being put into motion. And who knows, maybe my great grandchildren may come back here to live and work.