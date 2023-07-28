I have been and will continue to be a resident of Santa Cruz County. I have been following the progress of Andy Jackson’s rezoning effort for the Interstate 19 corridor in Rio Rico, and I attended the neighborhood meeting at the Rio Rico Community Center. The people who shouted down Mr. Jackson’s presentation were not there to learn, but to impede the telling of facts about the plan.

The most rudely and most frequently asked question by the discourteous and disrespectful protestors was: “What kind of mining are you going to do in that zone?” The answer was plain and succinctly given: “If it is rezoned, there will be no mining.” Frankly, there is no answer that will satisfy these protesters except, “OK, we quit! We’ll pack up and go home. Forget the plan!”



