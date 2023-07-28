South32 is committed to the well-being of Southern Arizona residents and understanding community concerns throughout the development of Hermosa, a critical minerals project in the Patagonia Mountains’ historic mining district. Trust and transparency are central to our approach. I want to address misconceptions around a land developer’s rezoning proposal in Rio Rico. I also shared these clarifications at the recent Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors meeting.

First, South32 will not be mining in Rio Rico. We do not own mineral claims there and will not be conducting mineral exploration there. Second, we are not involved in the rezoning proposal and have no contractual relationship with the landowner proposing it.



