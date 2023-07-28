South32 is committed to the well-being of Southern Arizona residents and understanding community concerns throughout the development of Hermosa, a critical minerals project in the Patagonia Mountains’ historic mining district. Trust and transparency are central to our approach. I want to address misconceptions around a land developer’s rezoning proposal in Rio Rico. I also shared these clarifications at the recent Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors meeting.
First, South32 will not be mining in Rio Rico. We do not own mineral claims there and will not be conducting mineral exploration there. Second, we are not involved in the rezoning proposal and have no contractual relationship with the landowner proposing it.
As part of our commitment to maximize Hermosa benefits to Santa Cruz County, South32 does have an interest in locating two future offsite facilities at undetermined locations within the county. Both facilities remain in evaluation stages, and South32 is not seeking county approval for anything at this time.
Integrated remote operating center (IROC)
The IROC would be a maximum five-acre commercial facility to accommodate employees and technology required for their work, including large screens and special workstations that will allow remote operation of some of the underground equipment at Hermosa.
An IROC can enhance safety and productivity, enable a more diverse workforce, and help us achieve our target of hiring 80 percent of employees from Santa Cruz County. We believe the community should benefit from mineral development here and be spared strains to tax-supported local services that an influx of workers could create.
We share with local leaders a preference to put this facility along the Interstate 19 corridor near the county’s population center, for local employment and economic development. That preference does mean evaluating areas within the Rio Rico rezoning proposal, but not exclusively.
Community sentiment is a key factor, and additional locations outside of Rio Rico and Santa Cruz County can be evaluated. Should South32 continue to focus on siting this facility in Rio Rico, plans would be developed with community consultation and aligned with county-led planning goals.
Battery-grade manganese facility
Separately, we are evaluating several potential locations for a facility to sustainably convert Hermosa’s natural manganese ore into a highly purified, small-batch product used for making electric vehicle batteries.
Still in the study stage, Hermosa’s state-of-the-art facility is envisioned as requiring fewer than 250 acres and featuring cutting-edge technology designed to ensure all materials are handled safely and securely—including sealed-container transport and enclosed storage—with strict operational controls and regulatory oversight.
We would prefer to locate this facility somewhere within the county to create local jobs and increase local supplier opportunities. No site has been selected or prioritized, but we are excluding consideration of sites near residential areas and schools.
To be clear, South32 has no dependency on locating anything in or near Rio Rico for Hermosa to progress and, again, we are not involved in the rezoning proposal.
South32 is hosting an open house at the Rio Rico High School gymnasium on Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. Please attend.
We listen to our stakeholders to understand what’s important to them and will continue to work together to create shared value. Many Hermosa employees live and work here too, and we know our families, friends and neighbors are counting on us to do things right.
(Risner is president of the South32 Hermosa Project.)