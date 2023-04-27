On April 24, my wife called me from the Nogales airport and said, “A big black-and-white helicopter just landed and it says ‘Sheriff’ on the side.”
Karen knows that our Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have a helicopter, and thought it was odd that it was painted like our patrol vehicles. She walked around and saw a man wearing a cowboy hat step out of the helicopter and saw the words “Pinal County” and “Search and Rescue” on it. Now, I knew who it was.
Sheriff Mark Lamb from Pinal County recently declared his candidacy for U.S. Senate and his single issue is the border. His biggest regret is that his county doesn’t share a border with Mexico.
Sheriffs have an agreement that they will give a courtesy call to other sheriffs if they ever do anything operational in a county other than their own. We never got a call.
The Pinal County helicopter was then seen flying along the border over Nogales. My chief deputy reached out to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and to our own Search and Rescue group to see if there were any joint rescue operations in progress. The PCSO said that there were no search-and-rescue operations or other joint activity with our county and that Sheriff Lamb was working “Operation Stonegarden,” a federal grant program related to the border. I reached out to Sheriff Lamb on his cell phone telling him that he had been seen in Santa Cruz County. He said that he was sorry that he hadn’t called and told me that he and his employees were working Operation Stonegarden and had accidentally failed to let me know that they were in Santa Cruz County.
After I talked with an apologetic Sheriff Lamb, the predictable political theater came to fruition. That same day, Lamb made a national network media broadcast talking about patrolling the border in his helicopter and taking action “on the border.” This broadcast was obviously scheduled in advance. But, poor Sheriff Lamb, lacking a border backdrop, had to sneak into Santa Cruz County for the stunt.
The national news anchor thanked him for his great work as a sheriff on the border and asked him how he would continue that border work as a U.S. senator. The love fest continued, with Sheriff Lamb talking about his great actions “on the border” that day.
The national broadcast then turned into a session with Lamb bashing Democrats and praising Donald Trump. There was never any clarification that Sheriff Lamb is not a border sheriff. The hope is obviously that the voters won’t know the difference.
I wasn’t surprised by all of this. I know that the other sheriffs in Arizona call Sheriff Lamb “Sheriff Hollywood” because he often has cameras and news crews in tow. Sheriff Lamb is very likeable in person. He is handsome and friendly. But, he is also what he is: Sheriff Hollywood. He can be booked for paid speaking engagements and is often traveling the country making speeches about how he is fighting the forces of evil related to the border.
Hollywood is theater and Sheriff Lamb is theater. Often in media footage, he is holding a machine gun or crouching in fearful fashion as if he is in a community theater production simulating a border war zone with danger lurking at every turn – in his non-border county.
(Hathaway is the sheriff of Santa Cruz County and a resident of Rio Rico.)