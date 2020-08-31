In early August, South32, the owner of the massive Hermosa mine in Patagonia, held a meeting for select community members. At that meeting, it advised of its intent to create a 34-foot-wide “connector road” between Harshaw Road and State Route 82 that will cut through mostly residentially zoned areas and come out north of Patagonia.
It is the company’s intention to use this connector to deliver their loaded ore trucks to the port of Tucson. The trucks would enter onto SR 82, head toward Sonoita and then go north on SR 83 to Interstate 10. This connector is wrong for tons of reasons, but I’m addressing only one of those reasons right now, and that’s the lack of transparency on the company’s part by not including the rest of the Eastern Santa Cruz County residents who will be greatly affected by this connector road.
I asked about this lack of inclusion on the recent Zoom meeting held by South32 – a meeting I only knew about because I was “accidentally” invited by a concerned resident. The meeting was scheduled to ask community members for their input on the selection of plant life, bike trails and benches that will “decorate” the connector, as if it’s already been approved.
This “decorating” information, along with engineering and other information, is already scheduled to be shown to county supervisors in December. It would normally accompany the permit requests to start connector construction.
But there’s more. When asked to produce a copy of the feasibility study that includes pertinent info to make a sound decision on issuing these permits, South32 admitted that the study won’t be done or released until after the first of the year.
So why then the rush to get it in front of the county supervisors in December?
South32 said it released this info to the Cross Creek and Red Rock residents first because it promised those residents they would be the first to know. But the company’s website touts: “We are a business with a purpose and believe trust and transparency are essential to the way we operate. That means being in touch with the broader community - considering different perspectives and working together to create shared value.”
To South32, I say these words are meaningless and disingenuous. Hauling minerals and ore requires big trucks, heavy loads and lots of back-and-forth travel. Big, noisy, diesel-powered trucks that spew emissions, add to greenhouse gases and often bring traffic to a screeching halt. On the call it was mentioned that electric semi-trucks could be available in the near future. But I wonder if, or, when available, they’ll be safe, considering that they’ll be new in production. And until they are proven as such, is South32 committing not to use conventional trucking methods? Fuel type aside, a daily convoy of ore trucks, electric or diesel, creating traffic congestion on a two-lane asphalt road used for scenic travel is poor decision-making.
The residents South32 impacts deserve better. For the sake of integrity and transparency, the company should release the information and its intentions to all residents and cancel its December board of supervisors meeting until it provides us its feasibility study, and all detailed plans and mitigations so together we can make an informed decision.
(Federici is a resident of Sonoita and candidate for District 3 supervisor in Santa Cruz County.)