The COVID-19 pandemic has deeply impacted our community. Gov. Doug Ducey asked us to “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” on March 30. Santa Cruz County listened, and as a result, our infection rate was one of the lowest in the state.
However, the new reality in Santa Cruz County is that since Mother’s Day our infection rate has more than quadrupled. As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, we have had 239 cases confirmed in Santa Cruz County with 159 active. And it will continue to climb if we do not continue to practice what the Centers for Disease Control has been telling us all along: wear a mask, wash your hands, keep six feet apart and limit the size of your gatherings.
Santa Cruz County has been working tirelessly to keep you safe. Our Health Department is performing contact tracing on all positive cases of COVID-19 in our county. Contact tracing is an interview of the patient to see who they have been in contact with and where they have been. We do this so we can ask people to quarantine themselves to help stop the spread.
In addition, it helps the county determine if the patient was infected in Santa Cruz County or outside the county.
Finally, a representative from the county calls each person that has been infected at least every other day, if not daily, to check in on them until they have recovered.
We have all seen a lot of information from the State of Arizona, the federal government and other sources. To help sort through that, the Governor’s Office has held a conference call twice a week to field questions from county supervisors, mayors and staff. Through this dialogue we have been able to ensure that local input is considered as policies and directives are being developed.
County supervisors, mayors and staff have also been in regular contact with our federal representatives. Congressman Raul Grijalva and his staff have briefed us on current and upcoming legislation that deals with the federal response to COVID-19. Both of Arizona’s senators have hosted multiple video and telephone conference calls detailing many of the programs available to individuals and businesses from the federal government. Both senators have added tremendous amounts of information on COVID-19 on their websites and they are continuously using social media to get the information out as quickly as possible. Both have gone the extra mile for Arizona.
For instance, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema hired additional constituent services staff to help Arizonans that are having trouble navigating both the business and personal relief. This new staff is able to assist people still waiting for their stimulus check, having issues with their unemployment benefits or having questions about the Payroll Protection Program, among various other areas. These constituent service members can be reached by email at casework@sinema.senate.gov.
I congratulate our senators and our congressmen and congresswomen for making this pandemic and the impacts on Arizonans a true priority.
(Bracker is a resident of Tubac and the Santa Cruz County supervisor in District 3.)