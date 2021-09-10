On Sept. 3 and 4, I experienced an event only a few lucky educators can enjoy: I was the invited guest to the 40th reunion of the Nogales High School’s Class of 1981.
I, along with teacher David Dombrowski, was their class sponsor, overseeing such events as float building, proms and graduation activities. I could not quite wrap my brain around the reality that these kids were now approaching 60 years of age, many with grandkids and talking of their impending retirements.
I was just 26 years old when this class started their high school journey in 1977 as freshmen on Plum Street, a place where I now work as the district grants director in an office that used to be a classroom. Life has indeed come full circle.
This class was the last to graduate from that campus before the move to the “new” Nogales High School, which is now 40 years old. The last few years at the old NHS had us traveling across Grand Avenue to hold classes next to the then-Franklin Pharmacy, and down a few blocks to an empty office near Las Vigas Restaurant because the NHS facilities were not large enough to house the fast-growing student body, even with an extended schedule.
The reunion attendees included several of my colleagues in the Nogales Unified School District, some holding classified jobs and also working at the old NHS building. Others became teachers or aides and worked or are still working at schools throughout the district. Most, however, are no longer in the community. A large number are living in the Phoenix or Tucson areas. A surprising number for a variety of reasons left Arizona behind them.
Oh, the stories these soon-to-be senior citizens told of life in Ambos Nogales when they were growing up, of attending NHS in a time when if they took too long eating lunch across the line in Mexico, their next period teacher just shrugged his shoulders, perhaps having done the same when he was a student at NHS himself.
I asked one attendee what she most remembered about growing up in Nogales and attending NHS. She answered, “Fun, we had such fun.” And it was a time of fun for that high school era in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s. It was a now-defunct era often described by Nogales International publisher Manuel Coppola as a time when kids left their houses early in the morning on non-school days to roam the community at will, playing together basically unsupervised – except that all adults watched over them and parents trusted that their children would be safe.
It was a time of very frequent school assemblies, pep rallies, parties and celebrations because every minute of every school day was not mapped out with the goal of all students reaching proficiency on every state standard. It was a time when time itself seemed to stand still, when students took a cooking class because they wanted to eat their products, as opposed to now when they spend a great deal of the class sessions learning procedures to earn a certificate to have a restaurant career. It was a time when teachers and students had a much more interactive relationship without the fear that friendships could be misconstrued.
It was easy for me to recognize some attendees as they seem not to have changed much since their high school days. But most looked far different; some looked very weary and others still young-at-heart. Most recognized me right away, though. I guess some things do not change all that much even after four decades, especially when an educator has a special bond with one of her favorite classes.
(Scott is a resident of Nogales.)