I was in Chandler during Spring Break when I received the notice that Nogales Unified School District would be closed from March 16 through March 30, a week longer than many other districts.
That NUSD Superintendent Fernando Parra was taking a proactive approach, even after both Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman initially recommended not closing schools, was looked upon with scorn by some. As we all now know, Parra’s approach was right-on, as shortly after this, Ducey made the decision, as did most of the nation, to close schools for the remainder of the academic year.
However, this column is not about school closures directly. It is about the American public being deceived, most likely intentionally, at the start of the outbreak, back when President Donald Trump repeatedly stated the pandemic was not serious, that the United States would not be negatively impacted, and if it did come here, it would be quickly suppressed.
I am a news junky, perhaps because in addition to being an educator, I worked as a journalist for many decades – including a long-time stint with the Nogales International. I also have insomnia, which is why I was watching CNN very late at night there in Chandler when I first heard Dr. Anthony Fauci – who soon became an American icon - speak on the pandemic, stating this could very well be around for more than a year and take hundreds of thousands of lives.
This, mind you, came just hours after hearing Trump state it would be here and gone in a very short time.
The next day I expected to hear Trump and other governmental officials tell the public that the pandemic was far more serious than initially stated. If anything, Trump downplayed the situation even more. The stock market was in free-fall, which for me – an active stock follower – was a significant sign that things were not as rosy as everyone but Dr. Fauci in midnight broadcasts was stating publicly at that time.
Then I found out that members of Congress had made significant changes to their own stock portfolios, which meant they had prior knowledge of the upcoming economic free-fall that we did not.
All this brings me to the point I am trying to make. On Sunday, May 3, I read the Arizona Daily Star story “Testing lag could hinder Pima efforts to ease rules, experts say,” which cited the Kaiser Family Foundation as ranking Arizona dead last (and dead is the key word) among U.S. states in the number of tests with results per capita.
The same article included a graphic based on state health data and 2018 population estimates that showed Santa Cruz County testing just 50.23 residents per 10,000 as of May 1, just above Yuma County’s rate of 40.66, making Santa Cruz the second-least-tested county in a state at the bottom of the barrel for testing in the nation.
There were also articles on how people with severe symptoms were denied testing because there just were not enough tests to go around.
At about 8:30 a.m. that same morning, I watched “Face the Nation” on TV. The program started with a recap of Trump’s pronouncements. He repeatedly stated the United States was leading the world in the number of tests given and that “anyone who wanted a test was able to get one.”
There is certainly a great deal still unknown, but the president should know at least this: not everyone who wants a test can get one, even today or tomorrow or next week. Gov. Ducey has started a “testing blitz,” but no centers are available in Santa Cruz County. Businesses are opening up while we lack any realistic understanding of the true percentage of infected people in the county because we obviously do not merit the blitz testing available in other parts of the state, or are not the “everyone” that the president considers worthy of testing.
(Scott is a resident of Nogales.)