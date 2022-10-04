I wanted to share this personal, delicate story because I want to spread awareness.
I was 12 weeks pregnant on Friday, Sept. 16 when I experienced light bleeding. I called my gynecologist right away at Mariposa Clinic West and explained my situation.
She said that the bleeding was normal and that sometimes that happens because the baby was implanting. But, she said, if I had cramping or heavy bleeding that I needed to see a doctor right away.
That afternoon I began cramping and went into the ER at Holy Cross Hospital.
I saw a doctor and was told, “There’s no heartbeat.”
I was like, “What?”
He repeated: “There’s no heartbeat, your baby doesn’t have a heartbeat, you will be losing your baby.”
I started crying like crazy and shaking. No one was able to calm me down.
The doctor came back and said to follow up with my primary care doctor on Monday. Since I didn’t have an infection, I could go home.
I was crying and crying and I just left for home. I couldn’t sleep just thinking and crying and praying, asking myself why this happened.
On Saturday, my husband took me to see a gynecologist in Nogales, Sonora. His diagnosis was that the baby had stopped growing at eight weeks. It seems there was a deformity. I felt some comfort having an answer as to why this happened – something I wasn’t told at Holy Cross Hospital.
At nine weeks I had my only ultrasound done at Mariposa and was not told there was no heartbeat. In fact, I never heard a heartbeat.
That same Saturday, I was still in so much pain that I went back to the ER hoping they could just end all this once and for all. It felt horrible knowing that I had a nonliving embryo inside me.
There was also the pain, both physical and emotional.
The same doctor told me that it wasn’t his decision, but that of the on-call gynecologist’s to make. He said he’d called her and she said there would be no dilation and curettage (D&C), a procedure to remove tissue from inside the uterus. So I told him to at least give me something for the pain.
On Monday, Sept. 19, I went to Mariposa clinic to follow up with any gynecologist, since mine wasn’t there. The gynecologist at Mariposa said she could do the D&C only after my insurance approved the procedure, which could take days.
I tried going through the emergency room again, and they said if the gynecologist approved, it could be done. She said she was willing to do the D&C at 5 p.m. at the hospital.
I came back at about 5:10 p.m. and the doctor from the hospital informed me that the gynecologist said she wouldn’t do the procedure that day after all.
Instead, she would do the procedure the next morning, and I could either stay hospitalized until the next day or go home and come back early. But at least I could finally eat – at least until 11 p.m. I had been fasting in advance of the procedure. I went home.
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the gynecologist said she still had to wait for the insurance to approve it because I hadn’t gone in through the emergency room. But I had, I told her, and it wasn’t my fault the clerk didn’t register me correctly. A manager nurse said he would take care of that. Then the gynecologist recounted how she came in the day before and was told that I had left and that’s why she didn’t do the procedure.
I told her I was there waiting and they told me she didn’t want to do the procedure.
Then she said I was “making this hard on everyone.”
She said on the weekends, the on-call gynecologists have personal lives and their families.
They can’t be going in to the ER to do a procedure like mine when it wasn’t an emergency, she said. I replied that she didn’t know what I was going through, she didn’t know how it felt to know I had a non-living embryo inside me for so many days.
She said she did understand, but I doubt that.
In the end, I told her that I knew she was just following protocol and doing her job and I appreciated it. After that, the nurse manager apologized on behalf of everyone.
The procedure was done and I woke up from the anesthesia crying. It’s a sad situation. At least one person did something right. The nurse assigned to me was also caring towards me.
I wanted to share this experience because I know there are many people out with similar situations. Please, whenever you go through situations like these, speak up. Don’t stay quiet!
(Gutierrez is the mother of a 14-year-old son and a resident of Rio Rico.)