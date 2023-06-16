Nogales residents need to add another word to their everyday vocabulary: oligarchy. Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines it as “government by the few; a government in which a small group exercises control, especially for corrupt and selfish purposes.” Our small-town form of government has been traditionally run under an oligarchy, commonly called the “Good Ol’ Boys” system.
Upon former City Manager Edward Dickie’s premature resignation from the City of Nogales, the council quickly moved to appoint Police Chief Roy Bermudez as acting city manager during a regular session where the matter was not included in the agenda. The council spent little time discussing Bermudez’s qualifications as an administrator, and they failed to mention that he is dealing with two lawsuits against the Nogales Police Department. Nevertheless, the council later approved Bermudez’s salary at $150,000 – a higher salary than that of predecessor Dickie ($145,000), who possessed years of experience as city manager. We are paying Bermudez as though Nogales was situated in Silicon Valley. Additionally, the council did not consider whether Bermudez resides within city limits.
Instead, the council was quite enamored by the fact that Bermudez has performed an “extraordinary job” after five weeks of serving as acting city manager. Mayor Jorge Maldonado expressed, “I’ve got (Bermudez’s) back and he’s got mine.” How about Bermudez having the backs of the city and its residents, instead? Other council members were also quick to highlight Bermudez’s allegedly excellent work after five weeks of being city manager.
The city spent $30,000 of taxpayer money to recruit Dickie and is now poised to spend another $30,000 unless the council agrees to appoint Bermudez in lieu of following a formal recruitment process – a strategic move by the council that will most likely move forward. Here’s a thought: Why don’t we force the human resources department to recruit a new city manager, instead of hiring an external recruitment firm at $30,000 plus? Moreover, the city rid itself of Shane Dille, who possesses extensive educational experience and 21 years of city managerial work. It is of no surprise that the Town of Sahuarita continues to thrive under the direction of Dille.
I applaud those council members who resist and challenge the Good Ol’ Boys system because most of you ran for office to effectuate change. You are correct, Councilman Bonilla, that taxpayers will assume that the “(council’s) compadre” was appointed to the position of city manager. We already know what happens when we appoint unqualified individuals: nothing.
I think that the deputy city manager – who has held his position since 2007, only holds a high school diploma and earns $124,000 – has done nothing for the city. Yet, he continues to collect his high salary while he looms in the shadows. We already know what happens when the council appoints another former police officer who is unqualified for the positions of acting city manager and housing authority director: again, nothing.
The city council is so enamored with the notion that police officers are the only ones capable of running the city and filling those very important positions. We have failed and continue to fail by appointing individuals who have no relevant experience in public policy.