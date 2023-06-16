Nogales residents need to add another word to their everyday vocabulary: oligarchy. Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines it as “government by the few; a government in which a small group exercises control, especially for corrupt and selfish purposes.” Our small-town form of government has been traditionally run under an oligarchy, commonly called the “Good Ol’ Boys” system.

Upon former City Manager Edward Dickie’s premature resignation from the City of Nogales, the council quickly moved to appoint Police Chief Roy Bermudez as acting city manager during a regular session where the matter was not included in the agenda. The council spent little time discussing Bermudez’s qualifications as an administrator, and they failed to mention that he is dealing with two lawsuits against the Nogales Police Department. Nevertheless, the council later approved Bermudez’s salary at $150,000 – a higher salary than that of predecessor Dickie ($145,000), who possessed years of experience as city manager. We are paying Bermudez as though Nogales was situated in Silicon Valley. Additionally, the council did not consider whether Bermudez resides within city limits.



