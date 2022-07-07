Independence Day celebrations, which most American communities observe, are patriotic in nature and recognize our servicewomen and servicemen who have fought to ensure and preserve our freedom. Here in our fair city of Nogales, Ariz., this being an election year, our local politicians (mayor and city councilmembers) turned the July 4 parade into a political rally instead of an American celebration of pride and remembrance.
The parade chairman, who was appointed by the mayor, placed the city’s Police Honor Guard at the head of the parade, followed by the mayor’s car. The mayor then stacked the parade with a contingency of about 20 entries. This included trucks, cars and motorcycle riders who displayed banners in support of the incumbent mayor’s candidacy for re-election.
Meanwhile, the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion entry, which in most communities is usually treated with the deserved honor of being the head of the parade, was placed in the middle of the pack.
Before the parade commenced, myself and several other Honor Guard members voiced our concerns to the mayor, who responded that it wasn’t his fault. He said that he had delegated the organization of the parade to his parade committee chairman. After a couple of minutes of heated argument with both the mayor and the parade committee chairman, we veterans were magnanimously allowed to place five of our joint VFW/American Legion Honor Guard members behind the NPD Honor Guard. The rest of us veterans were still relegated to the middle. We were rudely told that it was either this or not be allowed to march at all.
This reflects very poorly on the Nogales mayor and city council, who have proven themselves to only be concerned with promoting their own political agendas. This seems to be the trend in all politics.
Patriotism and recognition of those who have given their service – and sometimes their lives – for this community and our country doesn’t seem to matter. I hope that this message hits home to politicians who are fair-weather patriot veterans. In the future, please stand up for what is right.
I was extremely offended by the lack of respect for our local patriotic veterans, and the lack of respect for our country’s values by our local politicians. Due to the disrespect with which our veterans were being treated, I personally opted not to participate in this year’s parade.
I am a proud member of both the VFW and the American Legion. I have proudly and respectfully marched in many, many Nogales parades through my years serving in the joint VFW/American Legion Honor Guard.
With the passing of time, every year sees the membership of both the American Legion and the VFW dropping. Both of our honorable organizations may disappear in the not-too-distant future. Therefore, we should maximize their presence now to ensure them their rightful place in our city’s history.
(Trujillo is a resident of Nogales.)