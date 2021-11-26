I have to be honest. Back in the early 1990s when I joined the Zonta Club of Nogales, it wasn’t because my altruistic hormones were in play. It was because Jan Smith Flores told me that if I wanted to get elected, I needed to join the Zonta Club.
Now, over 30 years later, I am still a member of the Zonta Club because I am sold on the mission of Zonta International to “improve the status of women worldwide.”
The Zonta Club of Nogales can brag about its past and present members who have contributed to this mission and improved the status of women in our community of Santa Cruz County over more than 60 years. Once a lady said she had not joined because “no one ever asked me.” It is not necessary to be asked, rather it is only necessary to be willing to volunteer your time for projects that benefit women and young girls.
Why would you want to join Zonta?
The Zonta Club of Nogales has money to spend to help the community, but not enough members to mobilize projects. The Zonta Club has credibility in the community because of its long history as a service club. Our Santa Cruz Z Club is going strong, with an average of 50 youth participating each year in many social service projects.
The Zonta Club decided to continue to meet virtually to make it easier for members to participate. The Club meets once a month to plan projects, monitor Z Club activities and generally have a wonderful social hour of relationship building with some very interesting, accomplished women.
We have discontinued our local dues since that was used to pay for lunches, an expense we no longer have. The yearly dues of $136 help Zonta International (see Zonta.org) provide worldwide projects. So that works out to be $2.60 per week to be a member.
Would you consider becoming a member of the Zonta Club of Nogales? We would love to have you as a member and your participation will create new connections leading to partnerships that benefit you and our community. Our upcoming 2022 partnership with the Entre Amigas program at Circles of Peace has alerted us to the fact that many women in our community are hurting and need help.
Please join us for a social hour at Tubac Golf Resort on the patio outside on Dec. 1 at 3:30 p.m. to see if this opportunity to help improve the status of women is one that interests you.
(Mary Helen Maley Maynard is a retired justice of the peace in Santa Cruz County.)