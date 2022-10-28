Regarding the guest column “Endorsement for Tubac Fire District board candidate” by Mary Dahl, published Oct. 21:
Herb Wisdom has earned great name recognition for his generous contributions and service to the community. But Mary Dahl is afraid of losing her majority control of the Tubac Fire District Governing Board. It’s become her rubber stamp.
Over the last few years, Herb’s loyalty to the fire chief and Mary has been more about personal friendship. Unfortunately, that has not served us taxpayers well.
Herb had publicly commented to board members and others that he would not run. So why is he running? He admitted to board member Mike Connelly and others that the fire chief talked him into it. Why would she do that? Simple: she wants a new fire station and Herb is up for election.
Chief Cheryl Horvath initially requested a new 14,000-square-foot station with 5,000 square feet of administrative offices. That’s huge and fails the common sense test. Yet the majority Mary Dahl was controlling passed a resolution for the chief to press ahead and look for land. The chief spent $10,000-plus for legal work and architectural renderings.
Chief Horvath clearly thought Mary’s majority would pass whatever she wanted. Board members Connelly and Pete Benequista, along with numerous concerned taxpayers, raised the alarm. This resolution came within a whisper of passing. The process had become nothing more than cronyism resulting in higher taxes, more debt and another beautiful, totally underutilized monument. Mary’s rubber stamp majority clearly could not care less about we the taxpayers.
Notice I’ve not mentioned how much this would cost or exactly where the funds would come from. The fire board has yet to define that.
The effort recently has been temporarily stalled. Chief Horvath backed down a bit to 9,000 square feet on the current site, but the real damage was done.
Mary’s process was to put the cart well before the horse, and it still is. The process is manipulative and severely flawed and the community becomes the victim of shoot, ready, aim. The public’s outcry with the current process demonstrates its distrust of our rubber stamp fire board. So, again, the damage is done.
Herb has declined to speak at Rotary, the Citizens Council and the Rio Rico meet-the-candidates forum. He didn’t even respond to the Nogales International’s request to publish his platform. There are no campaign signs anywhere for Herb. He is not campaigning. He has admitted that at 84, health and stress issues weigh on him and he wants a rest. However, he expects his name to qualify him and carry his reelection.
This election is about resolving the Station No. 1 issue. It’s about breaking up a rubber-stamp majority that is not trusted nor serving the best interests of the Tubac and Rio Rico taxpayers. It’s about maintaining a fiscally healthy fire district. It’s about open communication with the electorate – reasonable checks and balances. The taxpayers are not being represented by this board.
A vote for both Mindy Maddock and Sandy Johnson is the only vote that will start to build a vibrant, active board that communicates and works for the taxpayers, not the fire chief.
Elect both or it’s status quo.
(Johnson is a candidate for Tubac Fire District Governing Board.)