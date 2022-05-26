On May 13, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors approved a letter that was sent to Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly asking for a delay in the lifting of Title 42 with respect to those seeking asylum in the United States.
Since that vote by the board of supervisors, there has been a lot of discussion on partial truths of what was discussed during the meeting. Since becoming a supervisor, I have actively encouraged our residents to participate in our meetings so that they can hear directly the complete story in order to make up their minds.
Unfortunately, our nation continues to rely on a broken down immigration system. From outdated facilities, to insufficient resources for our enforcement authorities, to a growing list of reasons why people are fleeing their home countries and are seeking entry into ours. To be clear, there is no silver bullet for solving all the problems, but my vote on the 13th was intended to send a message to Washington, D.C. that the decisions they make about the border have consequences and that we are the ones that have to live with them.
This is the crux of my concern as a supervisor. As the Biden Administration sets a date for the lifting of Title 42 (May 23), many were expecting or perhaps anticipating a surge in the number of people attempting to cross the border seeking asylum. The surge threatens to overwhelm resources on the ground.
Federal enforcement authorities such as U.S. Customs and Border Protection have limited resources and facilities to process a growing number of migrants. But the challenge does not stop there, as migrants are then transported to shelters and eventually to other destinations all over the country. The nonprofit organizations that provide essential humanitarian services for migrants are already seriously overburdened and a huge increase in the number of migrants promises to put these non-profits in jeopardy.
Title 42 has permitted authorities to limit the number of people who can apply for asylum, and while this system is certainly imperfect, simply ending the program without preparing the border is irresponsible.
Compounding our fears from a humanitarian perspective is the fear that CBP personnel at the ports of entry, who are tasked with the lawful flow of goods and people, would be forced to close pedestrian, car and truck processing lanes in order to process asylums requests. For our community, legal trade and tourism are the lifeblood of our local economy and the shutting down of lanes at the ports of entry would be a major drag on our hotels, restaurants and stores.
Santa Cruz County remains committed to doing all we can to support humanitarian efforts for migrants. But this is not a county responsibility, it is a federal responsibility. If we are to effectively support these efforts, the necessary resources must be allocated to our enforcement authorities, to non-profits and other related providers.
As I stated during the May 13 meeting: “The reasons I am opposed to lifting the Title 42 at this time are as follows.
The negative impacts to the ports of entry. We are just getting back to pre-pandemic levels of passenger and pedestrian crossings, which is supporting our local businesses and our local tax revenue.
Trade and travel. Based on history, we know that the ports of entry will be inundated with asylum-seekers. As such, their capacity to process legal crossings and monitor for substances that should not be entering our country will be diminished.
Processing, there has been no buildup of personnel to deal with this influx. In fact there is a diminished capacity of USCIS, HHS and ERO on the government side, and our local nonprofits that are working to facilitate the humanitarian component of this will soon be overwhelmed.
When that happens, it will be the small border communities in Arizona that will see, and will have to deal with the direct impacts of this policy change.
We as a country have the capacity to deal with this, but there has to be more planning and communication with city and counties so that Arizona’s border communities are assured that we will bear the overwhelming burden.”
(Bracker is the Santa Cruz County supervisor for District 3 and a resident of Tubac.)