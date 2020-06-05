I think that most Americans remember the political slogan “Make America Great Again,” the battle cry spread by Donald Trump and the Republican Party in 2016.
In retrospect, let us examine their beliefs on making America great again. Let us begin with the economy, and what the actual effects have been.
First of all by Jan. 20, 2017 they inherited a very good economy from the previous president, Barack Obama. Even as late as mid February 2020, I heard Trump’s people crowing on Fox Radio how great their economy was, and mocking Obama for putting in place programs that eventually led us out of the Great Recession.
Not long after, the stock market crashed and unemployment soared to heights not seen since the 1930s. How did the Republican president and Republican Senate make America great again? They forgot that no condition is permanent, except death and taxes.
Of course you cannot blame the president for the virus, but he and his fellow Republicans can be blamed for not having a plan and supplies to deal with this silent killer. The president at first said it would be over quickly, but after four months, more than 100,000 people have died in the United States and the death toll is still rising. Folks, that is nearly twice the number of U.S. servicemen killed in the Vietnam War over a 10-year period, and the protests over the deaths from the virus are silent. All the president and his men are concerned with is his and their re-election. Consequently it has nothing to do with making America great again, but making him great.
Another way that the president seems to think he is making America great again is the way he has been removing the United States from international agreements negotiated by former presidents. Instead he is making agreements with bullies, murderers and dictators. In the minds of many he has made the United States not a democracy to be admired, but a bully who is mocked, pitied and laughed at.
If all this greatness is too much for you, on Memorial Day 2020 an incident occurred that has led to protest, violence and looting in cities all over our nation. Of course you say the president cannot be blamed for this. But think for a moment: shortly after Trump became president, a black professional football player took a knee during the National Anthem to protest violence against black men. This man was ridiculed by the president, sworn at, tweeted against continuously and ostracized from playing professional football. Just like this president downplayed the virus, Trump refused to listen to one serious black football player on one knee.
If you agree that trying to restore a failed economy will not make America great again; that science should prevail over presidential decrees, anecdotes and wishful thinking; that international treaties are a positive thing; and that putting a knee on a black man’s neck by a white police officer, or any police officer, for eight minutes is not the way to deal with our racial issues; then do something about it. Vote on, or by mail, Nov. 3, 2020 to make this beautiful, wonderful, best-ever stable genius a one-term president, and make America great again!
(Cripe is a resident of Nogales.)