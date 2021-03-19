The vision shared here is in a spirit of aspiration, not condemnation.
School closures provided us rare insight into what’s wrong with our practices and direction in education. This is the time to make meaningful changes that address root causes. As such, we must be willing to see how our best intentions sometimes contribute towards negative outcomes. We can become better tomorrow by learning from mistakes today.
Meaningful changes in education will begin, or end, with quality teachers. Jennifer King Rice, a researcher at the Economic Policy Institute, wrote a book called “Teacher Quality.” In response to her research, she claims that: “Teacher quality is the most important school-related factor influencing student achievement.” A quality class is conducted by a quality teacher. If educational results are lacking, it would make sense to promote improved teaching.
Changes in education since the 1980s have focused on creating the perfect test while also designing parameters within which teachers are allowed to operate. No meaningful focus addresses how teachers operate.
Programs that formalize curriculum, testing protocols and grading devices, while standardizing best classroom practices, are ineffective at bringing about meaningful positive change in education. Such programs fail to promote teacher development. Instead, these programs attempt to create a foolproof approach to running a successful class in which anybody can step in, follow along and bring about quality results.
The problem is, teachers aren’t interchangeable components. Each has unique traits that contribute to student learning in different ways.
It is reasonable to assume that about five years of carefully fostered experience are required to develop a person into a highly effective teacher. However, almost half of new teachers today fail to make it to the five-year mark. Over half of the teachers currently working in the United States have less than 10 years of experience. New teachers leave before they fully develop, following many of the potential mentors needed to help them develop. These issues create a severe teacher-shortage that not only places increasingly inexperienced people in the classroom, but also makes developing quality teachers more difficult.
The number-one reason that teachers leave education, according to a survey cited in Education Week, is stress. The stress comes from the expectations to fulfill the requirements of the programs described earlier. Not only do these programs fail to address the individual developmental needs of teachers, they also drive many experienced and many developing teachers away.
The quality of outcomes that are meaningful to students is directly tied to the quality of their teachers. Many of the programs designed to improve educational outcomes are creating the very problem they seek to resolve. We are stuck in a feedback loop!
Perhaps we should shift our focus to improved recruitment, retention, and teacher development programs. Let’s help those in the classroom fulfill their vision of quality teaching while also recruiting, and then developing and retaining, the best possible people to step into the classroom.
The teacher is the foundation of quality education. Students need quality teachers. Let’s fix the foundation before worrying about the drapes.
(Brown is a Nogales native and teacher at Rio Rico High School.)