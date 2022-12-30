The 56th Arizona Legislature will lead the state in critical issues that impact us all. My caucus stands united, grounded in reality, and ready to govern.
Elections are much more than “hurray for my side;” they represent the foundation of “we, the people.” Success depends on each of us listening to each other; recognize that we have more that we agree upon than we disagree.
The State Legislature will first address its three major roles: the responsibility to educate, medicate and incarcerate.
Funding our schools will be a priority. Our employers have expressed interest in maintaining a well-educated and skilled workforce.
Social services such as AHCCCS, unemployment and other health care programs will be debated; we must remain diligent and work to address the root causes of homelessness and ensure access to medical care.
Our prison system must be evaluated and improved, taking a serious look at the relationship between our investment in public education and social services, and the cost of incarceration.
More road investment is needed to ensure the safe transportation of our citizens and the natural flow of commerce.
I am delighted that the legislature approved the road improvements to increase portions of I-10 to three lanes last year, improving the drive from Tucson to Phoenix.
The legislature will examine the controversial laws related to a woman’s health and the right to choose. This debate will be discussed not only on the floor of the legislature, but also in our homes and workplaces.
Water will be a priority. We must put aside ideological differences and work together to secure a sustainable water supply for the state.
At the close of the last session, the legislature authorized funding to the Arizona Water Infrastructure Finance Authority (WIFA) to address Arizona’s water future. WIFA is actively meeting and discussing how the state will address the issue.
While there are no absolutes in a complex world, I urge every citizen to stay aware of these important issues. We, as legislators, will eventually find a compromise and maybe change some minds along the way.
I urge you to visit www.azleg.gov and learn more about the issues as the debates on important issues arise.
Please do not hesitate to contact me or any of your elected officials for more information on these topics.
(Gabaldón, a resident of Sahuarita, is the Arizona senator representing Legislative District 2, which inlcides all of Santa Cruz County. Beginning in 2023, she’ll represent the new Legislative District 21, which includes Nogales, Rio Rico, Tubac, Tumacacori, Kino Springs and Patagonia Lake, as well as parts of Pima and Cochise counties. Contact her at (602) 926-3424 or rgabaldon@azleg.gov.)