Recently, we witnessed a rash of lockdowns in the public schools here in Santa Cruz County. With them came panic, frustration, and frantic reactions from parents, public school leaders, and law enforcement whose immediate concern is the well-being and safety of all involved especially the students.

False alarms and pranks and even copycat threats have dictated those lockdowns, yet we are constantly reminded that we must take every precaution to ensure success in dealing with the slightest whiff of a threat. The public has been put through horrific anxiety, whether the threats are real or imagined. Some parents go so far as to keep their children at home to stave off tragedy. Can one blame them after seeing the tragic results of school shootings all over the nation?



