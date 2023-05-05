Recently, we witnessed a rash of lockdowns in the public schools here in Santa Cruz County. With them came panic, frustration, and frantic reactions from parents, public school leaders, and law enforcement whose immediate concern is the well-being and safety of all involved especially the students.
False alarms and pranks and even copycat threats have dictated those lockdowns, yet we are constantly reminded that we must take every precaution to ensure success in dealing with the slightest whiff of a threat. The public has been put through horrific anxiety, whether the threats are real or imagined. Some parents go so far as to keep their children at home to stave off tragedy. Can one blame them after seeing the tragic results of school shootings all over the nation?
Yet false alarms also endanger the lives of all the aforementioned stakeholders. Parents on their way to work in the hustle and bustle of morning traffic turn their cars around and rush down dangerously on our highways or busy streets in panic-mode back to the schools upon hearing of a lockdown.
But what happens when the lockdowns are nothing but false alarms or pranks?
The crux of the matter obviously stems from the credibility of the threats. Fortunately, here in our county, the credibility has been zero. Despite the lack on any credibility, school leaders feel compelled to share every shred of false threats for fear of being crucified or sued for not having reported something and acted on it and this, in turn, forces law enforcement to also take action immediately. The domino effect begins and before you know it, woe and betide everyone, within minutes, information and false information spreads by phone and social media like wildfire.
I recently read Facebook comments among parents regarding such false threats that made them seem as though they were real; one parent even going so far as to ask why law enforcement wasn’t present when he arrived back at the school.
In articles I’ve read for solutions to fake threats, strict punishment is one of the suggestions to mitigate these hoaxes. However, I firmly believe that we also need to reassess how or whether to even disseminate information based on credibility assessment. Otherwise, we will be held hostage by devious adolescents whose main goal is to disrupt the educational process and even shut down the schools.
If we don’t do something to change how we react to pranks, we will continue to be plagued by such behavior and the juveniles will wrest the control of our schools from the adults and continue to spread terror, panic and fear in our communities.
If you disagree with this, then ask yourself, should a malicious student be able to turn our community upside down and spread hysteria by the stroke of a marker on a bathroom wall? Where do we draw the line?
(Ramirez is a German teacher at Nogales High School and president of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District Governing Board.)