October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, honoring those we’ve lost and showing support for those battling the disease. This is an important time to review the recommendations for breast cancer screening.
The use of mammograms has been shown to reduce the risk of dying from breast cancer. In addition, early detection often means that the treatments are less aggressive than those needed for more advanced disease.
There have been discussions regarding when to start, stop and how often to have screening mammograms. The American Society of Breast Surgeons recommendations for average risk women are to start yearly mammograms at age 40 and continue them until you have a less than 10-year life expectancy.
Yearly screening starting at age 40 – rather than age 50 – reduces breast cancer mortality by 15 percent. It is important to get screening even if there is no family history of breast cancer because 80-85 percent of all breast cancers occur in women who do not have a family history. We are all at risk.
Three-dimensional mammography has proven to significantly increase detection of early stage breast cancer. Patients often can’t tell the difference during their screening, but a key benefit of 3D mammography is its ability to determine overlapping tissue that on 2D could look like a suspicious area. The 3D technology is more precise, allowing physicians to view each layer of tissue in the breast. This decreases the likelihood of return visits for more tests.
Breast cancer survival continues to improve and breakthroughs are rapidly being developed. In addition to improved imaging, new testing has helped identify many women who can have their breast cancer treated without chemotherapy. Ultimately, we need better tools to reduce the risk of developing breast cancer, improve options for early detection and more effective treatment options for women who have advanced disease.
This month, please support those who are battling breast cancer and support yourself by making sure you have scheduled your cancer screening tests. Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales offers 3D mammography screening. To schedule your mammogram, call (520) 285-8092.
(Karen Hendershott, M.D., is director of the breast center program for Carondelet Health Network. For more information, visit www.carondelet.org.)